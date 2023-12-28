"Sis I get one I'm out" - Frances Tiafoe's hilarious exchange with Sloane Stephens over Grand Slam titles

Frances Tiafoe wished Sloane Stephens success at the upcoming Australian Open in a friendly exchange over social media. Tiafoe encouraged Stephens to add a second Major title to her name while hilariously acknowledging that he was still looking for his first.

Stephens had a spectacular title-run at the US Open in 2017. She defeated Venus Williams in a thrilling three-set match in the semifinals. Stephens next defeated Madison Keys in straight-sets in the finals to lift the trophy.

The World No. 47 took to Instagram to share a clip of her practice session before heading to Australia for the first Grand Slam event of the year.

"Last night session before I head down under," Stephens posted on Instagram.

Frances Tiafoe replied to the post, encouraging the 30-year-old to add one more Grand Slam title to her name before she decides to hang up her racquet.

"Get one more then walk away," Tiafoe replied.

Screengrab from Sloane Stephens' Instagram

Cheered by her fellow American, Stephens wrote:

"We only want one more… then we out."

Tiafoe hilariously admitted that he would probably be done if he ever won a single Major title.

"Sis I get one I’m out," Tiafoe joked.

The Australian Open is scheduled to begin from Sunday, January 14.

Frances Tiafoe parts ways with coach Wayne Ferreira, joins hands with Coco Gauff's ex-coach Diego Moyano

Frances Tiafoe at the 2023 Vienna Open

Frances Tiafoe recently ended his three-year long partnership with coach Wayne Ferreira.

Ferreira is a former South African player and took Tiafoe under his wing in 2020. Some of the 25-year-old's notable successes since then have been reaching the semifinals of the 2022 US Open and breaking into the Top 10.

Tiafoe made the announcement on social media with a heartfelt message to Ferriera, expressing his "love and respect" for the latter. The message was posted on a picture of the duo fist-bumping after a practice session.

"Just wanted to say thanks to this guy. Three years we shared together...SHEESH we had a ton of success. But sadly we've decided to part ways. Thanks for getting me to the player I am today. Nothing but love and respect for you. My guy Wayne Ferriera," Tiafoe wrote.

Expand Tweet

Tiafoe will be joining hands with Diego Moyano, a former player and coach from Argentina. Moyano has previously worked with players such as Tommy Paul, Reilly Opelka and even Frances Tiafoe himself when they were juniors.

Moyano also coached reigning US Open women's singles champion Coco Gauff until April 2023.