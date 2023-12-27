"Sis about that life" - Venus Williams reacts to younger sister Serena joking about gym selfie struggles

Venus Williams expressed love towards her younger sister Serena, who recently shared her secrets for taking the perfect gym selfie.

Serena Williams, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, has been keeping her fans updated on her fitness journey after giving birth to her second child in August 2023.

The 42-year-old, who has won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, revealed that she spends 50% of her time in the gym taking selfies and that she has found the angle that makes her look ‘snatched’.

Serena also joked that she is a 'tad thicccker' in person and asked her followers not to look at her sideways when they see her. She posted a series of photos on Instagram on Tuesday, December 26, in which she can be seen posing in front of a mirror in the gym.

"I spend 50% of my time in the gym taking selfies. Trying to get that perfect angle, that angle that makes me look snatched 😫. Well, I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker lol 😂," the post was captioned.

Venus was quick to show her support and admiration for her sister’s selfie skills. She shared Serena’s post on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Sis about that life "

Serena and Venus Williams' ex-coach claims there was no jealousy between the two sisters

Venus Williams and Serena Williams at the HISTORY Talks 2022

Serena and Venus Williams' former coach Rick Macci recently talked about how the iconic sisters never let their on-court rivalry affect their off-court relationship.

Macci said that Venus never harbored any resentment towards Serena, even though Serena outshone her in terms of accomplishments and awards. He commended their mutual admiration and respect, calling them “two peas in a pod”.

The Williams sisters are considered two of the best tennis players ever, with a total of 30 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three Olympic gold medals in doubles.

They have also competed against each other 31 times in professional tournaments, with Serena having a 19-12 edge over Venus. However, despite their intense rivalry, they have always had a strong and affectionate bond as sisters.

Macci, who trained them from 1991 to 1995, saw their early growth and potential. He said that he was questioned if Venus ever felt jealous of Serena, who became the more famous and successful player. Macci shared his views on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, November 30.

"Was asked if Venus Williams was ever jealous of Serena Williams because the younger Compton Comet became better. Easiest question about the GOAT family to answer. NEVER EVER. Two Peas in a Pod like the World has NEVER EVER SAW and the inspiring story that says it ALL," Macci wrote.

