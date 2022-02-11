"Sisters give good gifts" - Venus Williams shows off new Gucci tracksuit gifted to her by Serena Williams

Venus and Serena Williams may not have played a tennis match for several months but they are still extremely active on social media.

Venus recently took to Instagram to post a picture of herself wearing a Gucci tracksuit gifted to her by Serena Williams, commending her sister's choice.

"Sisters give good gifts."

The 41-year-old also posted a video of the tracksuit on her Instagram story, where she said she was excited to see how it looked.

"So this is the gift from Serena, I'm so excited to try it. Let's see how it looks."

"I am prepared for the day of my retirement" - Serena Williams

Williams is yet to play a match since Wimbledon in 2021

Serena Williams' only notable achievement of the 2021 season was reaching the semifinals of the Australian Open. The American defeated Laura Siegemund, Nina Stojanovic, Anastasia Potapova, Aryna Sabalenka and Simona Halep in Melbourne before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka in the last four.

Williams also made it to the fourth round at Roland Garros following wins over Irina-Camelia Begu, Mihaela Buzarnescu and Danielle Collins. But she lost to Elena Rybakina in the last 16.

Wimbledon was to be the last bit of action for the 40-year-old in 2021 after she retired from her first-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich with a hamstring injury. The former World No. 1 missed this year's Australian Open after announcing she wasn't where she needed to be physically to compete.

Williams is well into the twilight of her illustrious career and it can't be long before we see the curtain fall on one of the greatest sporting careers of all time. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the American said she has been preparing for her retirement for over a decade.

"I am prepared for [the day of my retirement]. I've been prepared for that day for over a decade. If you've seen King Richard, you know that my dad always said, 'You've got to prepare!' So, I've been prepared for that," Williams said. "You know, at the end of the day, I think it's really important to always have a plan and that's kind of what I did. I always had a plan."

LaWanda @lawanda50



etonline.com/serena-william… Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. Serena Williams plans to be at the Red Carpet for the Academy Awards. Also talks about preparing for retirement (when it’s time) and possibly having more kids. etonline.com/serena-william…

Also Read Article Continues below

Both Williams sisters have fallen way down the WTA rankings after their prolonged absence from the sport. Venus is ranked 467th in the world while Serena finds herself at No. 247. Although Serena Williams has dropped hints as to a possible return to the tour, there has been no official confirmation from the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala