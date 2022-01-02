Serena Williams reacts to coach Patrick Mouratoglou's Instagram post, hints at possible return to WTA tour 

Serena Williams recently hinted at a possible return to the WTA tour. Reacting to an Instagram post from coach Patrick Mouratoglou, the 23-time Grand Slam champion commented, "Let's get back out there."

In the Instagram post, Mouratoglou talked about his journey as a tennis coach. Sharing two pictures, he expressed gratitude to the sport for turning his life around.

"Tennis saved my life. Thanks to tennis, Being so passionate about it, I turned my life around and became a very good junior player in France...I had to hang my racket and study. I was devastated. But not for long," Mouratoglou captioned the post.

Patrick Mouratoglou at the 2021 French Open

He further elaborated on his "life mission" of helping young players reach their full potential. This resulted in the creation of the Mouratoglou Tennis Academy in France.

"6 years after, I decided that if I couldn’t achieve my own dream, I would help other young passionate tennis players achieve theirs and reach their full potential," Mouratoglou said. "It became my life mission. That’s how I founded the Mouratoglou Academy in 1996 and then became a tennis coach!"

Mouratoglou also hailed Serena Williams, calling her the "greatest player of all time."

"Fast forward 25 years, I have guided many pro players to reach their goals, scouted several of the world’s top tennis prospects, opened multiple tennis centers, and coached the Greatest player of all time, Serena Williams, for the last 10 years," wrote Mouratoglou.

Williams took notice of the second picture and expressed her desire to get back on the court soon.

"I love this!!!! Let’s get back out there," commented Serena.

Serena Williams to miss Australian Open

Serena Williams will not feature at the 2022 Australian Open . The former World No. 1 last played a professional match at Wimbledon in 2021, where she pulled her hamstring.

Serena Williams at the 2021 Italian Open

In a statement to tournament organizers, the seven-time Australian Open champion highlighted that she is not where she needs to be "physically to compete" and thus, withdrew from the Major.

Serena Williams at the 2021Australian Open

Williams has not set a timeline for her return to the WTA tour. She last won a Grand Slam title in 2017, defeating sister Venus at Melbourne Park. it will be interesting to monitor the former World No. 1's progress in 2022.

