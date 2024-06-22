"Sitting in the jacuzzi sipping wine" - Caroline Wozniacki looks back at house-hunting days with husband David Lee, jokes about unsuccessful plans

Caroline Wozniacki looked back at her house-hunting days with her husband David Lee. She recalled a property with a jacuzzi and joked about her conviction at "sipping wine" in it at the time despite Lee's skepticism.

The property being referred to is likely to be the residence on top of the Palazzo Del Sol that the couple bought back in 2021. The purchase was made shortly after the couple was blessed with their daughter, Olivia.

Wozniacki shared a clip on Instagram shot on a terrace where she can be seen discussing the merits of the residence with Lee's father.

"I mean, I can see a golf course and imagine you guys playing golf every day. I will just be up here in the jacuzzi, hanging out, chilling," Wozniacki said as per the clip.

"Is that what's gonna happen?" Lee asked, unconvinced.

As it turned out, the couple sold the place three years later. Wozniacki captioned the clip pointing out the hilarious turn of events.

"David sent me this gem from a couple of years ago. I had ALL these plans of sitting in the (future) jacuzzi sipping wine while David and his dad were playing golf!...fast forward to us moving out, I used the jacuzzi a total of 1.5 times," wrote Wozniacki.

Screengrab of Caroline Wozniacki's Instagram

The clip included other members of the family including Wozniacki's parents, Piotr and Anna Wozniacki, pushing baby Olivia's stroller.

The Dane is currently gearing up for the Bad Homburg scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 23.

Caroline Wozniacki practices with Angelique Kerber ahead of Bad Homburg 2024

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2024 Rothesay Classic Birmingham

Caroline Wozniacki will compete at the Bad Homburg as a wildcard entry. The tournament that started in 2021 as a WTA 250 event will be a WTA 500 event for the first time in 2024. It will see the likes of Maria Sakkari, Mirra Andreeva and Bianca Andreescu compete for the top prize.

The tournament's official channel shares a story on Instagram of Wozniacki practicing with Angelique Kerber.

"Friends under each: @carowozniacki and @angie.kerber in today's training!"

The story contained pictures and videos of the two former World No. 1s hitting a few shots and sitting together courtside. Wozniacki can be seen dressed in all black with white sneakers while the German can be seen sporting an orange Adidas t-shirt with black shorts.

Wozniacki will clash with Elena Rybakina while Kerber will lock horns with Diana Shnaider in the first round of the tournament on Sunday, June 23.