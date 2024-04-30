“Sloane Stephens ate that shoot up”, “Oh mother I surrender” – Fans astonished by American’s look in new WTA face card

Tennis fans on the internet have been left astonished by Sloane Stephens' look in the new face card released by the WTA on its website.

The WTA recently updated the face cards for all its players and the new photos for the players' profiles reached the fans on X (formerly Twitter). The majority of the fans gushed over Stephens for her photograph in which she could be seen wearing a beaming smile.

Expand Tweet

One fan claimed that Stephens overshadowed every other player.

"Sloane ate that shoot up," the fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"Oh mother I surrender," wrote another.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from X:

"OMG SLOANE?????!!!!!!! Face card never declines," a fan wrote.

"Sloane ATE," another fan wrote.

"sloane ate so so SOOOO much," a third fan commented.

"Sloane’s beauty is breathtaking," one user wrote.

"Sloane said my lipgloss is poppin my lipgloss is cool," a fan stated referencing Lil Mama's 2008 hit single 'Lip Gloss.'

Until Saturday, April 27, Stephens was afloat in the women's singles draw of the 2024 Madrid Open. She defeated Martina Trevisan in the first round and Elise Mertens in the second but lost to Maria Sakkari in the third.

Sloane Stephens "never playing tennis again" if she wins another Grand Slam trophy

Sloane Stephens speaks during a press conference

During the Australian Open earlier this year, Sloane Stephens had claimed that she would quit tennis as soon as she won her second Grand Slam trophy.

"There's more, I feel like there's more but let me tell you this, if I win a Grand Slam, I’m never playing tennis again. That would be the last, I’ll be like: 'I'll see you guys never, I’m out,'" Sloane Stephens said (at 1:50) in an episode of 'Cinema Sessions.'

At this, Stephens' head coach Kamau Murray chimed in from the other side of the couch and voiced a similar wish for himself. Murray said:

"If you win a Grand Slam, I’m going to ask for my bonus check and I’m going to quit the next day too. Because my kids and my wife, they miss me. So, as soon as you win again, cut the check and let me go about my business."

Sloane Stephens claimed her solitary Major trophy at the 2017 US Open. She notably entered the draw using her protected ranking and went all the way.

Stephens defeated the likes of Roberta Vinci, Dominika Cibulkova, Ashleigh Barty, Julia Gorges, Anastasija Stevastova, and Venus Williams to make the final. She then took down Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0 in the summit clash.