Sloane Stephens' husband Jozy Altidore sends loving 2-word message as she gives photo update on her life amid tennis absence

Sloane Stephens' husband, Jozy Altidore, expressed his admiration for the American in two words. The tennis star is currently on an injury hiatus from the WTA Tour and has no immediate return plans.

Stephens shared a carousel of images on Instagram about her off-court endeavors in recent times. She included images of her time in the Tennis Channel studio, various delicacies, and her pet dogs. The 32-year-old captioned the post:

"Life lately 🌸"

Her husband, former American soccer star Altidore, commented under the post:

"So fine 😘"

Jozy Altidore's comment on Sloane Stephens' post (Image: Instagram @sloanestephens)

Stephens and Altidore attended the same school, but after moving away, they reconnected in 2016. The international athletes got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in Miami Beach on January 1, 2022. Altidore has a son from his previous relationship, and Stephens has a heartwarming relationship with her stepson.

In a June 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan, Stephens said:

"Yes, our son (Cameron) is nine and he's great and makes me want to have more kids... I love kids, so for me, becoming a stepmom was a very easy transition."

"There is so much implied understanding" - When Sloane Stephens laid down the advantage of her husband Jozy Altidore working in the same field

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet - Source: Getty

During an interview with Black Enterprise in February 2023, Sloane Stephens revealed the advantages of having a partner working in a similar field.

"We are very disciplined with our schedules and expressing our priorities to our teams so that when it is family time, we are all in and fully present," she said (via PEOPLE).

"Because Jozy is also a professional athlete, there is so much implied understanding about what is required for each of us to do to be and feel our best. It is so comforting to have that level of understanding in a partner."

In tennis terms, Stephens has not played on the WTA Tour since playing at the Merida Open in Akron in February. The American is on a 10-match losing streak stretching to last Wimbledon. This season, she holds a 0-4 record and is currently sidelined due to an injury.

Recently, while on duty for Tennis Channel, Stephens was interviewing Ben Shelton when the latter asked her when she was returning to the court. Stephens admitted that she had "no idea" about her return date but would definitely see Shelton at the French Open.

