Sloane Stephens provides Ben Shelton with injury update and potential return amid her tennis absence

Sloane Stephens shared an update about the status of her foot injury, which she suffered at the Merida Open in Mexico two months ago. While talking to Ben Shelton on Tennis Channel, the American couldn't give a definitive date for her return to the WTA Tour, but she admitted that she "will definitely see Shelton in French."

Stephens' potential comeback came into question when the American was invited by Tennis Channel on its Second Serve show. She was called to dissect her compatriot Ben Shelton's three-set second-round win at the BMW Open on Monday (April 15).

The eight-time WTA titlist was admittedly unsure about her next tournament appearance, as she had her cast removed from her foot only last week. However, she did concede in the same breath that being back by the 2025 French Open — which begins on May 25 — would be a positive for her. Shelton asked:

"When are you playing next?"

Stephens answered:

"Me? Honestly, I have no idea. I just got my boot off last week but tell your dad I miss him because I love seeing him on TV. I don't know, I'll see you soon, I'll definitely see you at the French," Sloane Shelton told Ben Shelton on Tennis Channel's Second Serve show this week.

Sloane Stephens has struggled with consistency due to injuries since winning her maiden major title in Paris seven years ago. The former World No. 3, who ended her last four tour-level seasons ranked outside the women's top 30, has slumped to a 0-4 losing record in her singles outings in 2025 thus far.

The 32-year-old was hit by another setback in February while competing at the Merida Open. A week after her straight-set first-round defeat to Czech qualifier Petra Martic, she took to her Instagram to announce time away from competitive tennis due to a foot injury.

Sloane Stephens shared her look in stunning coat during injury layoff

Sloane Stephens looking to turn her fortunes around in 2025

A few weeks ago, Sloane Stephens gave her Instagram followers a first look at her recent outfit. The American looked beautiful in a sheepskin coat with some interesting details on its outerwear. She paired the outfit with shiny balayage brunette hair, writing in the caption of the picture:

"Cold day, warm intentions 💌," Stephens wrote on Instagram on March 31.

The 32-year-old, currently ranked 132nd, will also be eager to overturn a ten-match losing streak when she returns to the WTA Tour this year. The 2017 US Open champion's last tour-level win came in the first round of 2024 Wimbledon.

