Sloane Stephens marks National Son’s Day as she shares throwback picture with her 9-year-old stepson Cameron

Sloane Stephens shared a heartwarming throwback picture of her and her nine-year-old stepson Cameron to mark National Son’s Day.

The picture was taken during the White House Easter Egg Roll in 2023, where Stephens and her family participated in the customary annual event alongside President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Stephens, who has been married to professional soccer player Jozy Altidore since 2022, became a stepmother to his son Cameron from a previous relationship.

Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open and reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3 in 2018, posted the picture of her and Cameron on Thursday, March 7, three days after the National Son’s Day, which is celebrated on March 4 every year.

"National Son’s Day, post your son," Stephens wrote on Instagram.

Sloane Stephens on Instagram

The 2024 season has been challenging for Stephens so far, as she mostly faced early exits in the tournaments. The American started the year with a second-round exit at the Brisbane International, where she lost to 13th seed Elise Mertens in three sets. The 30-year-old then faced an early exit at the Hobart International against Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue in three sets.

At the Australian Open, the American defeated local wildcard Olivia Gadecki and 14th seed Daria Kasatkina to reach the third round, where she lost to eventual quarterfinalist Anna Kalinskaya in three sets.

Sloane Stephens then played at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships, but lost in the first and second rounds, respectively. The World No. 44's most recent tournament was the ATX Open in Texas, where she lost in straight sets to Anastasija Sevastova in the second round.

Sloane Stephens to face Mayar Sherif in Indian Wells opener

Sloane Stephens at the 2024 Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships

Sloane Stephens will begin her campaign at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, against Egyptian Mayar Sherif on Thursday, March 7.

Stephens, who is currently ranked 44th in the world, is looking to regain her form after a weak start to the season. She will be making her 13th appearance in the tournament, where she reached the quarterfinals in 2014, losing to 20th seed Flavia Pennetta in three sets.

Sherif, on the other hand, is ranked No. 70 and won only a single WTA title in her career so far. The 27-year-old will be making her comeback at the WTA 1000 tournament after she was forced to retire due to an injury during her first-round match against 25th seed Elise Mertens at the Australian Open.

Stephens and Sherif have never met before on the WTA tour. The winner of the match will face 19th seed Sorana Cirstea in the second round.