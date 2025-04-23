Sloane Stephens sends 3-word message to herself as she brings back euphoric US Open memory

Sloane Stephens recently sent a 3-word message to herself. The former World No. 3 also brought back an euphoric experience that she lived at the US Open.

On Tuesday, April 22, Stephens posted a selfie as an Instagram Story. The picture featured the 32-year-old smiling at the camera. Behind her was a large photo of herself on the wall. This particular photograph was of Stephens celebrating her title triumph at the 2017 US Open. She captioned the post:

"Hi pretty girl 😊"

Stephens' Instagram Story featuring her 3-word message to herself, dated Tuesday, April 22, 2025 (Source: Instagram/sloanestephens)

At the 2017 US Open, Sloane Stephens wasn't among the favorites to win the women's singles title. She came into the prestigious hardcourt Major as the World No. 83, having only recently returned to the WTA Tour after spending 11 months on the sidelines with injury and subsequent surgery.

However, she dispatched Roberta Vinci, Dominika Cibulkova, Ashleigh Barty, Julia Gorges, Anastasija Sevastova and Venus Williams to set up a final showdown against compatriot and close friend Madison Keys. In the final, Stephens was rampant, registering a 6-3, 6-0 win over Keys to clinch the US Open title.

While delivering the winner's speech, she reflected on her recovery from the foot surgery she underwent in January 2017, around eight months before her stunning run to the US Open title.

"If someone had told me then that I would win the US Open, 'It's impossible,' I would say" - Sloane Stephens after US Open 2017 success

Sloane Stephens celebrating with the 2017 US Open women's singles trophy (Source: Getty)

Understandably, Sloane Stephens turned emotional after winning the 2017 US Open title. She candidly spoke up about her feelings during the winner's speech, saying:

"I told Maddie (Madison Keys) I should just retire now. It's never going to get better than this."

"It's incredible. I had surgery Jan. 23. If someone had told me then that I would win the US Open, 'It's impossible,' I would say. This journey has been incredible, and honestly I wouldn't change it for the world," she added.

Stephens would go on to reach another Major final at the 2018 French Open. Here though, the Florida native ended up on the losing side, with Simona Halep winning the final 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

In recent years though, Sloane Stephens' form has significantly declined, as has her WTA Tour-level ranking. Her latest competitive outing, at the 2025 Merida Open in late February this year, was a first-round loss to Petra Martic. It marked the American's ninth first-round exit from nine successive tournaments she participated in, stretching back to 2024.

