"Sloane Stephens & Venus Williams quietly retiring" - Fans left speculating after duo's surprise French Open decision amid mystery absence on tour

Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens made a surprising entry into the star-studded lineup of broadcasters for TNT Sports' coverage of the French Open. They will join familiar faces Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, Jim Courier, Lindsay Davenport, Chris Evert and Caroline Wozniacki for the network's newly signed 10-year U.S. broadcasting deal with Roland Garros.
The duo has not been active in competitive tennis for a significant amount of time, which has raised speculations among fans of their retirement. Earlier, American tennis icon Serena Williams had made no announcement of a formal retirement but had gradually distanced herself from professional tennis, which is what fans are assuming happened this time around as well with Stephens and her older sister Venus.
A user fueled the discussion on X (formerly Twitter):
"Sloane and Venus quietly retiring and getting new jobs at the same time"
Another user came out in support of Sloane Stephens as they assumed the tennis star was possibly taking some time off.
"I think Sloane is just commentating while she recovers. She did that previously when she was injured and recovering and then came back and won the US open," they wrote.
A user joked if Venus Williams was aloof about this arrangement as well, drawing from her previous comment on being unaware of her Indian Wells wildcard entry earlier this year.
"Does Venus Williams know this?"
Here are some more reactions:
"Does this mean sloane is def not playing this year at FO?" a fan asked.
"I think venus needs a storyline on why she is retiring n she doesnt have it! Thats y she just disappeared," one wrote.
"Well, love, if she [Williams] can swap the racket for a clipboard and still smash it, more power to her. Proper inspiring!" another said.
Venus Williams' expertise will add value to TNT's French Open coverage
Even though Venus Williams has not clinched a title on the Roland Garros stage throughout her career, the seven-time Grand Slam champion still holds valuable knowledge of the surface that is set to enhance TNT Network's broadcast of the tournament this summer. Having appeared in the tournament 24 times and winning two doubles titles on the surface and being the runner-up in 2002, she is expected to offer insightful assessments.
Along with Andre Agassi, John McEnroe, and now Sloane Stephens, among others, tennis fans are looking forward to this edition of the tournament as they hope the panel's expertise leads to a better viewing experience.
