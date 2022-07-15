"Smart girl, why wouldn't you want to replicate the diet of the GOAT?" - Tennis fans react to Bianca Andreescu being inspired by Novak Djokovic to adopt a gluten-free diet

Novak Djokovic's skills on the tennis court have inspired many players to try and replicate the same. Now, though, it is the Serb's off-court routines that have inspired former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who has adopted a gluten-free diet after reading Djokovic's book 'Serve to Win.'

The book, released by the Serbian tennis great, talks about his diet and fitness plans which have helped him greatly in his aim to reach the pinnacle of the sport and become one of the fittest athletes in the world.

Speaking to TSN Sports during a recent event for the National Bank Open, Andreescu's 'fan-girl' moment towards Novak Djokovic drew reactions from tennis fans on social media, many of whom believe the Canadian star has been influenced for the better.

"Smart girl. Why wouldn't you want to replicate the diet of the GOAT?" one fan wrote on Twitter.

While speaking about the importance of mental health in tennis and how the Serbian superstar can play a big role in the same, Andreescu also went on to reveal that she is now gluten-free, something she adopted after reading the Serb's book.

"I'm a little bit of a fan girl, coz I've read his book. I'm gluten free because of him," Andreescu said during the event, before joking, "Thanks, but no thanks, because gluten is really good and I miss it a lot."

"But it's really changed my life for the better. Hopefully I can talk to him more about it and we can like bounce ideas off each other and maybe start something. It would be cool," she added.

At the same time, there were those who lauded Andreescu and believed she had adapted to a great habit that would only help her.

"Good for her, my friend did that too and saw a big change in her energy level as well as general well being," one user tweeted.

Novak Djokovic sheds light on his gluten-free diet

Novak Djokovic Celebrates Winning Wimbledon 2022 Men's Singles Title

In his book, 'Serve To Win: The 14-day Gluten-Free Plan for Physical and Mental Excellence,' Novak Djokovic mentioned details about the diet that changed his life and has helped him live a much healthier life, allowing him to become a better tennis player as well.

The Serb explained how he started to eat in tune with the demands of his body.

"My life changed because I had begun to eat the right foods for my body, in the way that my body demanded," the 21-time Grand Slam champion stated in the book.

"Every morning I wake up ... I drink a glass of water and do my stretching, maybe mixed with some yoga or tai chi, for 20 minutes. I eat a breakfast perfectly calibrated to my body for the day ahead - the same breakfast almost every day of my life," he said further.

The 35-year-old recently won his seventh Wimbledon title, his first Grand Slam title victory since last year's Wimbledon Championships. His participation at the 2022 US Open remains in doubt due to regulations in the United States that restrict him from entering the country as he is still unvaccinated.

