Gael Monfils has plumped for his wife Elina Svitolina’s successful campaign as a memory from 2023 he will cherish forever.

Monfils and Svitolina missed action for a significant part of 2022. The Frenchman was out of court due to a foot injury, while the Ukrainian missed due to her pregnancy. The couple returned to the tour in 2023 and produced some noteworthy runs.

Despite all his personal glory, Monfils picked his wife Svitolina’s success, and her ‘smile’ and happiness as the memories from 2023 he will fondly remember.

“Let’s say, I will pick the smile of my wife,” he said in a video for the ATP Tour.

Elina Svitolina, who gave birth to her and Gael Monfils’ daughter Skai in October 2022, made a competitive comeback in April this year, after a year-long maternity break. Just weeks later, the Ukrainian bagged her first title as a mother at the WTA 250 in Strasbourg.

She also created a buzz at Grand Slams by reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open and the semifinals of the Wimbledon Championships.

Courtesy her successful campaign, Elina Svitolina, who was unranked in April, now ranks 25th in thr world. The WTA recognized her achievements as well, and honored her with the ‘Comeback Player of the Year’ award.

“When she won her first tournament back; when she achieved a great run in Paris, and of course the semifinal in Wimbledon. I think I would pick that,” Geal Monfils said, elaborating on his memorable moments from 2023.

Monfils also gushed over the moment Elina Svitolina reunited with their baby daughter Skai.

“When she came back home, you know, with our daughter, to see her, how she was happy, it was amazing,” he added.

Gael Monfils also enjoyed a successful 2023 campaign

Gael Monfils is currently competing at the UTS Grand Final exhibition event in London

Gael Monfils was forced to the sidelines after incurring a foot injury at the 2022 Canadian Open. The Frenchman made a comeback seven months later at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters. He, however, did not earn the desired results right away, and eventually found himself outside the World’s top 300.

The 37-year-old turned the corner during the second half of the season. At the Canadian Open this year, Monfils scored his first big result, reaching the quarterfinal with victories over the likes of Christopher Eubanks and Stefanos Tsitsipas. He crashed out of the tournament against eventual champion Jannik Sinner.

Gael Monfils’ most significant campaign came at the Stockholm Open, where the veteran lifted his 12th career title, and his first in almost two years. Thanks to his impressive on-court revival, the former World No. 6 made a sharp ascent in the rankings and is currently ranked No. 74 in the world.