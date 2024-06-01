"So creepy"; "How is there no warning?" - Fans aghast as Alexander Zverev touches female umpire during argument at French Open

Alexander Zverev indulging in an argument with the female umpire during his third-round match against Tallon Greikspoor in the 2024 French Open has left fans incensed. The German got through the Dutch 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(10-3) in a brutal battle that lasted four hours and 14 minutes.

However, during the fifth set, a certain incident took place, which led to an argument. Greikspoor, 4-1 up, returned a ball by the German, which fell out but wasn't called. He stopped the play and asked the chair umpire to check the mark The umpire called the ball out after Zverev explained where the ball fell.

Zverev, who is currently facing domestic abuse charges by his ex-girlfriend, kept his hand on the umpire's shoulder, which was not taken too kindly by the fans as they took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their fury. One of the fans said that the German touching the umpire was creepy.

Trending

"Zverev needs to not touch the umpire. That's so creepy. #rolandgarros," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Another fan was astounded that the World No. 4 didn't receive a warning for touching the umpire.

"How is there no warning to Zverev for touching the female umpire? Probably the last thing he should be doing given the allegations against him," they expressed.

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions from fans who found Alexander Zverev's behavior appalling.

"You can see Zverev's disdain and contempt for women in the way he interacts with the umpire. And to think, after 2 domestic violence complaints against him, he STILL got a woman to date him. Astonishing, really. #rolandgarros," a fan opined

"Nice to hear European commentators admit they were creeped out by Zverev putting his hand on Veljovic's shoulder as they discussed the ball mark," a fan stated.

"how about zverev not put his hands on a female umpire" another expressed.

"Thought Zverev was gonna hit the umpire," another mentioned.

"Really hate how disrespectful towards the female umpire Zverev is, while she is actually doing her job very well. Easy to imagine this little piece of s*** in those domestic situations. #rolandgarros," yet another opined.

"Zverev being a little nasty to the umpire ….despite her being on his side #rolandgarros," another remarked.

"I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do" - Zverev on his trial

Alexander Zverev

During his pre-tournament press conference, Alexander Zverev was asked if his court case was on his mind coming into Roland Garros. The German firmly asserted that he knew that he was innocent and, therefore, had nothing to worry about.

"Not at all (on my mind). Because at the end of the day, I do believe in the German system. I do believe in the truth as well. I have to be certain that, you know, I do know what I did, I do know what I didn't do. That's, at the end of the day, what's going to come out, and I have to trust in that," Zverev said.

He also explained that he wouldn't have been able to win the Italian Open had he had the case on his mind and reasserted that he was very confident that he was going to win the procedure.

"Everything else is out of my hands. Not out of my hands, but I do believe that l'm not going to lose this procedure… There's absolutely no chance I am. So that's why I can play calmly, and I think my results have been showing it. Winning Rome is a big title, as well, and obviously being here and if it would be on my mind I wouldn't be playing the way l am," he added.

Alexander Zverev will face the winner of the match between Jozef Kovalik and Holger Rune in the fourth round.