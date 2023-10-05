Holger Rune's mother, Aneke Rune, reflected on the sweet gesture of supporters baking custom cookies featuring her son.

The Danish youngster, Rune has had a tough last few months on the ATP tour, battling through a back injury and trying to find his top form. He was recently spotted competing at the China Open in Beijing and is now gearing up for his opening match at the Shanghai Masters.

His mother, Aneke, has been an active part of his team and never shies away from encouraging Rune to compete at his best. She recently highlighted the sweet gesture of his supporters baking custom cookies with her son's likeness.

“So cute,” Aneke Rune said

Aneke Rune shared a picture on Instagram

At a mere age of 20, Rune stands proudly among the top five tennis players in the world currently. He achieved his career-best ranking of World No. 4 in August. Despite facing early eliminations at the US Open and the China Open, the youngster has steadfastly held onto his top-five position in the latest ATP rankings.

Over the past two years, the Dane has showcased his prowess on the main tour. He honed his skills at ATP Challenger series events in 2021 and then seamlessly transitioned to the main tour in 2022 and 2023. Rune has made it to eight finals during this period, clinching four well-deserved trophies. His breakthrough moment came at the 2022 Paris Masters, where he triumphed over the World No. 1, Novak Djokovic, in an epic final showdown.

Rune’s mother, Aneke, took to her Instagram account to share her son’s remarkable achievement and encouraged him to continue working hard on tour.

“Keep working hard,” Holger Rune's mother Aneke Rune said

Aneke Rune appreciate's her son Holger Rune's achievment

In addition to this remarkable achievement, he also emerged victorious at the Stockholm Open and the Munich Open. Rune has also secured runner-up positions at prestigious events like the Monte Carlo Masters and the Italian Open in Rome. While he has faced some challenges recently and has been diligently working on his fitness, Rune remains determined to conclude the season on a high note.

Holger Rune to square off against Brandon Nakashima in R1 of the Shanghai Masters

2023 China Open - Day 6 Holger Rune

Holger Rune, is set to face off against Brandon Nakashima in the second round of the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

The third seed has entered the tournament following his tought third-round exit at the China Open. On the other hand, Nakashima secured a first-round victory in Shanghai over Bernabe Zapata Miralles, winning convincingly in straight sets 6-1, 7-6(3).

As they prepare to meet in the second round, Nakashima holds a 1-0 advantage in their head-to-head record, having defeated Rune at the 2021 Next Gen ATP Finals in Italy. Both players have experienced a recent dip in form, and they are determined to regain their momentum at the Shanghai Masters in China.

Tennis enthusiasts can look forward to an enticing clash of playing styles in this second-round encounter. Rune's aggressive approach may put Nakashima on the defensive for a significant portion of the match. However, the American's defensive prowess and knack for prolonging rallies could test the young Dane's patience.

The victor of this matchup will advance to face either Sebastian Baez or Dane Sweeny in the quarterfinals.