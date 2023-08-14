"So delusional it's crazy" - Eugenie Bouchard on people thinking they can win a game against tennis pros

Eugenie Bouchard recently expressed her views on the subject of amateur tennis players playing ATP and WTA-level pros in competitive matches. She deemed anyone who believes that they can take on a player ranked in the top rungs of the game to be 'delusional'.

A US-based organization called Research Without Barriers recently surveyed the local public about whether they believed that they could win a game against a tennis pro.

Shockingly, 71% of the Americans surveyed felt that they could indeed match a tennis pro, with 82% and 47% of the targetted audience being in the age range of 18-24 and 55-and-above respectively.

Tagging a related clip from the Tennis Chanel, Bouchard reacted to the survey on Twitter.

"People are so delusional it’s crazy," Eugenie Bouchard tweeted.

The results of the survey were lambasted by former World No. 1 Andy Roddick as he narrated a story about the time he took on an amateur during his heyday. He also claimed that he himself wouldn't fancy his chances against a top pro like Novak Djokovic.

"I played Ohio University Intramural champion back in '05 or '06 because the guy was writing a book about what would be needed to compete with a pro, and I beat him with a frying pan! And it's not like I'm the most talented guy."

"If you play in your club and didn't play Divison 1 tennis, you can't win a game off Novak Djokovic, stop it! I'm sitting here as a 40-year-old, I won 32 times on tour, and I cannot win a game off of Novak Djokovic right now, and you can't either!" Roddick said during a Tennis Channel segment.

Roddick even weighed in on whether players ranked 800th or below in the ATP & WTA rankings could take on a tour mainstay.

"Sure, 800 in the world is great but you're 700 spots away from playing in a Major. You better get from 800 to 200 real quick," Roddick remarked.

Eugenie Bouchard struggled vs WTA tour players when she was ranked outside Top 500

Eugenie Bouchard was the runner-up at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships

Eugenie Bouchard herself struggled against WTA tour players when her ranking severely dipped last year. The former Wimbledon finalist failed to qualify for the 2022 US Open as an unranked player and had a negative win-loss record in tour matches when she was ranked outside the Top 500.

However, Bouchard has had a good start to her 2023 WTA tour campaign, accumulating a respectable 9-9 record. She reached the quarterfinals of the Firenze Ladies Open and also reached the Round-of-64 at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid.

At the moment, she is ranked 219th in the world and will try to qualify for this year's US Open.