"So f**king proud of you" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle glad as the American makes his way to his maiden US Open quarterfinals

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was ecstatic after the American reached his maiden US Open quarterfinals.

Fritz, 25, defeated Switzerland's Dominic Stricker 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-4, to book his place in the quarterfinals of the American Major for the first time in his career.

Following her boyfriend's win over Stricker, Riddle turned to social media to express her happiness and pride in watching Fritz qualify for his maiden US Open quarterfinals. She shared a picture of Fritz speaking after his win and stated that she was proud of him.

"Quarterfinals, here we come! so f**king proud of you," she captioned her Instagram story.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Riddle and Fritz have been dating for three years now. The former is a social media influencer who previously worked in the real estate industry and was also a model. She often posts about her boyfriend's matches and is often seen in the stands cheering for Fritz. Last week, Riddle was featured in a New York Times article and was called the "most famous woman in men's tennis."

Fritz's fourth-round opponent Stricker had earlier defeated two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas in a five-set thriller in the second round.

Taylor Fritz will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinal of the US Open 2023

Taylor Fritz will lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the US Open. The American has faced the 23-time Grand Slam winner seven times on the tour, but he has yet to beat the Serb.

Djokovic defeated Borna Gojo in the fourth round to set up a quarterfinal clash with Fritz. It will be the second meeting between the two this year.

During his on-court interview, Taylor Fritz acknowledged his poor record against Djokovic and expressed his desire to beat the veteran for the first time in his career.

"Novak's Novak. It's tough. I said it on court, he's gotten me seven times. There's no one on Tour that has any kind of a record like that against me, so I'm hoping one of these times I've got to get him. US Open quarters would be a pretty good time to get him," the American said.

