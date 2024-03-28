Frances Tiafoe's girlfriend Ayan Broomfield has won the hearts of tennis fans on the internet with her recent take on Netflix's discontinued docuseries called Break Point.

Tiafoe and Broomfield have been seeing each other since 2015. Broomfield is often spotted cheering her boyfriend on from the stands at several tournaments. She has played tennis professionally, mostly competing on the ITF circuit, making her WTA debut in 2014.

Broomfield recently shared her opinion on Break Point in response to a fan question. The series ran for two seasons between 2023 and 2024 but was canceled by its producers a few weeks ago due to its failure to gain popularity.

In her reply, Broomfield decried the lack of coverage on less established players.

"As much as I enjoyed watching Break Point, I would be super interested in some type of documentation of a wider range of players. There were no doubles players which sucked because life on tour as a doubles player is tea," she wrote on Instagram.

"I also think that it would've been really interesting to learn more about wheelchair tennis. What is their training like?? What are their travel COSTS like???? What are their stories... And then lastly I think it would be incredibly interesting to feature players on the futures or challengers tour," she added.

Tennis fans on Reddit were impressed with Broomfield's take.

"She’s so f**king right. I think they missed a huge opportunity," one fan wrote.

Another wrote:

"Bring back Break Point for another season and let her produce please. This would be fucking incredible."

One account posted:

"When the show was first announced I made a comment that they should feature more of the lower ranked players / challenger tour and show the struggles of the tour. It got like 4 upvotes. Everyone else was wanting Nadal, Djokovic, Alcaraz and more “big names” to be featured."

Frances Tiafoe knocked out by Christopher O'Connell in Miami 2R

Frances Tiafoe failed to impress at the Miami Open 2024 as he lost to Australia's Christopher O'Connell in a second-round showdown, having received a first-round bye.

O'Connell entered the match as the underdog but surprised Tiafoe with his discipline. The Aussie smashed a total of 17 aces and saved three out of the four break points on his serve.

On the other hand, Tiafoe was all over the place as he committed four double faults and gave away his serve twice during the closely fought match to concede a 5-7, 6-7(5) defeat after an hour and 56 minutes.