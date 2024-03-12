Casper Ruud recently shared his thoughts on his experience filming for the Netflix series "Break Point," which has been cancelled after just two seasons.

Ruud booked his place in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after a 6-2, 6-4 win over Arthur Fils.

During the post-match press conference, Casper Ruud shared his thoughts on filming for the series.

When asked if he had watched season two, the Norwegian, who was featured in the first season of the Netflix docuseries, admitted he hadn't watched it , explaining that he is part of the tennis circuit in real time which is why he was not keen on watching the show.

Ruud also said that he was not impressed with the series, adding that it was "a little staged".

"I didn't watch it, honestly. I see this every day anyway, so it's not a must for me to watch. You know, I sat down and watched my part together with kind of the guys who made it, and, you know, no offense to them, but I wasn't really impressed with the show," Ruud said.

"It was too much about -- I understand that you should try to get to know the other players too much, but it just demanded too much of my time, because they want you to do this and they want to do this, and everything was a little staged in my eyes," he added.

Casper Ruud disclosed that in order to increase his "screen time" on the series, he would have needed to impress the show's makers more than he had.

"I didn't really feel like -- well, first of all, I didn't find two extra hours of my day during Roland Garros to invite them to join the coffee with me and my girlfriend. That was the first thing. You have to kind of invite them to do these things if you want more screen time. That's not me. That's why I guess it turned out the way it turned out," Casper Ruud said.

Ruud revealed that he believed the show should have focused more on "real results" and "real matches" rather than the drama. After watching his part in Break Point, he lost interest in the series and did not continue watching.

"I wish it was more kind of focused on the real results and the real matches and the kind of stories behind the matches, but just my opinion. I think in general it was positive for tennis to have few new eyes on the sport. But I wasn't really -- it didn't catch my eye when I watched it so I actually never watched any of the other episodes," he concluded.

At the aforementioned press conference, Casper Ruud expressed that while he enjoys watching series that captures his attention, "Break Point" failed to do so for him. Ruud explained that the content of the show reflected aspects of his daily life, making it less appealing for him to watch.

"If there are anything, there is something that catches my eye, I will watch it, but "Break Point" really didn't to me, because I live this every day anyways, and I see all of the things on my regular lives, I didn't feel the need to watch it at night, as well," Casper Ruud said.

Ruud also expressed concerns about the time commitment required to watch the series, stating that he would prefer to spend his time playing golf instead.

"For me, it just took too much time of my day and hours that I'd rather spend on playing golf or doing what I feel is better for my life, my career. So that was just kind of my opinion," he added.

The Norwegian will next play Gael Monfils in the fourth round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.