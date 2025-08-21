Fans were quick to share their bold verdicts on the US Open men's singles main draws, right after they were released on August 21. The top half of the tournament draw features players like Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, and the bottom half includes Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz.

Due to the extraordinary rivalry unfolding between Sinner and Alcaraz so far this season, fans were keen to find out what their individual draws looked like. The Italian will kick off his campaign against Czech Vit Kopriva, and might end up meeting Zverev in the semifinal. The Spaniard, on the other hand, will meet Reilly Opelka in the first round and lines up against Daniil Medvedev and Ben Shelton in the fourth round and quarterfinal, respectively.

The draws didn't sit right with some tennis fans, as they protested against the US Open organisers by calling them out on X (formerly Twitter). Some pointed out that the draws of Sinner and Alcaraz were unfair, while some highlighted how Djokovic might get a shot at playing in the finals.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"So Alcaraz gets Djokovic, Medvedev and Rune in his half, while Sinner only gets Zverev. They're not even trying to hide it anymore," wrote a fan in fury.

"So frustrating, toughest draw every time no matter what seed he [Carlos Alcaraz] is," stated another.

"That opelka r1 is evil," wrote one.

"Novak in Alcaraz side cuz it might give him chance to get to finals. Probably last chance to win a slam," another wrote.

"What the fuck do they have against carlos omg like im not even worried abt novak sfs bc he’s not even making r4 😭😭😭😭absolute nightmare of a draw," opined a fan.

"Of course Sinner doesn’t get Alcaraz and Djokovic in his half. Of course," posted one.

The main draws will kick off on August 24.

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori won US Open mixed doubles title

Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori defended their title at the US Open by defeating Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud in the final of the mixed doubles event that was played on August 19th and 20th. The newly introduced format of the event, which featured mostly top singles players pairing up to give the tournament a PR boost, was heavily criticised by the duo.

Hence, winning this title was even more significant. They dedicated their win to professional doubles players who were unable to participate due to the changed US Open format.

"I think this one is for all the doubles players that couldn’t play this tournament. I think this one is also for them," Errani said during the on-court interview after the match.

"We have been on a mission," added Vavassori.

They also won the French Open title this year.

