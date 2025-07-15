“So good” – Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia proudly celebrate first pineapple harvest from family farm

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared with his fans the produce from the family farm at his Florida home. The multimillionaire's elder daughter Olympia seemingly enjoyed it a lot if his latest update is to be believed.

Williams established herself as arguably the greatest female tennis player of all time in the last two decades, winning 23 Majors and an overall 98 titles on the WTA Tour. The American also spent 319 weeks as the World No. 1 and raked in $94.8 million in prize money winnings.

After retiring from the sport at the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams has dedicated her time to mostly her family, which includes her Reddit co-founder husband Alexis Ohanian, her seven-year-old daughter Olympia, and her eleven-month-old daughter Adira.

Although Ohanian, who works as a venture capitalist these days, likely has various business engagements, that hasn't deterred the 42-year-old from spending quality time with his daughters. Earlier on Monday (July 16), he took to his social media handles to show off the pineapples that he had grown in his farm.

The $150 million-worth businessman (via Celebrity Net Worth) shared Olympia having a go at the pineapples while taking pride in his farm's harvest.

"First real pineapple harvest from the family farm!! So good," Serena Williams' husband wrote on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Alexis Ohanian also shared a video displaying various cuts of his produce on his Instagram stories later on Monday.

Via Alexis Ohanian Instagram stories

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wants his children to live to their fullest in the age of AI

Last December, Serena Williams' Alexis Ohanian spoke to British author Jay Shetty about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will influence the future. The multimillionaire businessman claimed that he wanted his daughters Olympia and Adira to be proud of his contribution in driving technology to greener pastures.

"I still think the internet can bring out the best in us, I do. I can also accept the conflicting view that it enables the worst of us. So, I try to use my platform the best," Alexis Ohanian told Jay Shetty. "I think I have to remain an optimist because I'm still optimistic about humanity and these tools are just a reflection of society.

"At the end of the day, we all want to live decent lives, we want our kids to live possibly better lives. I want to spend my years supporting all this stuff that my girls will be proud of."

Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian after nearly two years of dating in November 2017. While their elder daughter Olympia was conceived in October that year, the couple welcomed their second baby Adira River last August.

