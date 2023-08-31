Serena Williams: "My new fragrance is old spoiled milk"

Serena Williams recently took to social media to let fans in on the postpartum care that she is receiving following the birth of her newborn daughter Adira River.

The 23-time Major winner and her husband Alexis Ohanian welcomed their second child Adria River last week. She has since been taking care of the new addition to the Ohanian-Williams family. The African-American wrote about her postpartum care on X (formerly Twitter).

She posted that she smells like "old spoiled milk" lately, followed by a hashtag 'mom life'.

"My new fragrance is 'old spoiled milk'. #momlife"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian married each other in November 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The couple welcomed their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September of the same year.

The 23-time Major winner's first pregnancy was difficult, though, as Olympia's heart rate had dropped dramatically during contractions during labor. Having said that, Serena Williams' second pregnancy went relatively smoothly, following which her husband proclaimed her the "GMOAT" (Greatest Mother of All Time).

"I'm grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and a happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful. @serenawilliams you've now given me another incomparable gift — you're the GMOAT," Alexis Ohanian's Instagram post read.

Serena Williams shares picture of baby Adira's nursery, which used to be older sister Olympia's playroom

A screen capture of Serena Williams' recent Instagram story

Serena Williams recently took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of baby Adira's nursery. The room's main highlight is a white cradle, which has luxurious bedding that is colored white and burgundy.

A huge giraffe soft toy and a coral blue rocking chair are also present in the nursery. The most luxurious part of the nursery, though, is the pillow set, which has the letter "O" embroidered on it in a shiny golden color.

The room was designed by an exclusive interior designer named "By Selina", who thanked Serena Williams for using her team's services recently.

"Thankyou so much @serenawilliams for having us. It was such a privilege to meet you and to custom design the nursery for baby Adira, not knowing the gender or name at the time," they wrote.

Earlier this week, the 41-year-old had also disclosed in a vlog on her YouTube handle that baby Adira's new nursery used to be her first daughter Olympia's playroom. In the video, she can be seen planning the makeover before Olympia walks into the room looking annoyed.

The five-year-old proceeded to grab one of her toys from her old playroom before looking at her mother disapprovingly. Williams was admittedly amused by her daughter's shenanigans, saying as follows:

"Hi ma'am, How may I help you? Ma'am excuse me? Where your mama at, your mama needs to come get you. Oh she lucky, she lucky we filming. She's so funny."

