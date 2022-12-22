"So grateful for our friendship" - Chris Evert acknowledges Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs' birthday wishes

Chris Evert celebrated her 68th birthday on December 21 and the special occasion saw her former rivals and friends Martina Navratilova and Rennae Stubbs OLY shower her with wishes.

Evert and Navratilova, both of whom lifted as many as 18 Grand Slam titles each, hold the record for the biggest head-to-head record in tennis, male or female. They squared off against each other a total of 80 times on the tour, with Navratilova leading 43-37. The 66-year-old also led 10-4 in the Grand Slam finals against Evert.

Navratilova wished Evert on her birthday and thanked her for everything, to which she responded by saying that she was grateful for their friendship.

"Happy Birthday @ChrissieEvert - thank you for everything and then some- always. Massive hug to you- xo,m," Navratilova tweeted.

"So grateful for our friendship," Evert replied.

Former Australian player Stubbs also sent a message and congratulated Evert for having beaten her ovarian cancer earlier this year. Evert responded by thanking her for her constant support while she was getting the treatment.

"THE HAPPIEST OF BDAYS to the one and only @ChrissieEvert..... its been quite possibly the hardest year of her life but here she is, standing strong!!! Happy Bday my friend, I love you," Stubbs wrote.

"Thank you Rennae, for your support during my illness and your friendship," Evert responded.

In an interview in August, Evert credited her late younger sister Jeanne for saving her life. Jeanne was also a professional tennis player and was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2018. She succumbed in 2020. This led to the early detection of a genetic mutation in Evert, who went through six chemotherapies before being declared cancer-free. Her doctor told her that there was a 90% chance that the cancer would not return due to an early diagnosis.

Chris Evert names Roger Federer as the celebrity that no one hates

Chris Evert responded to a social media post

Freelance music publicist Eric Alper recently tweeted and asked his followers to name a celebrity who was hated by no one in the world. Chris Evert replied by writing the name of 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer. However, journalist Jon Wertheim responded to Evert's tweet by nominating her.

Evert has always been an admirer of Federer. When the Swiss legend retired earlier this year, she honored him by saying that he mastered the sport like no one else.

"He was the epitome of a champion; class, grace, humility, beloved by everyone…and he elegantly mastered the sport like no other…Good luck to you, @rogerfederer. don’t go too far," Chris Evert wrote.

