"So great to see her hard work paying off" - Chris Evert heaps praise on Donna Vekic following her performance at the San Diego Open 2022

Donna Vekic put in an outstanding performance at the 2022 San Diego Open, making it all the way to the final from the qualifiers.

To advance to the main competition, the Croat defeated Elizabeth Mandlik and Lauren Davis in the qualifying rounds. She then defeated players like Maria Sakkari, Karolina Pliskova, Aryna Sabalenka, and Danielle Collins to advance to the title clash. However, in the final, her fairy-tale run ended when World No. 1 Iga Swiatek beat her in three sets.

Nevertheless, Vekic's performance impressed many, including 18-time Grand Slam champion Chris Evert. The former World No. 1 praised the 26-year-old on Twitter. Evert said that it was wonderful to see Vekic's hard work pay off, especially after her victory over top players at the San Diego Open.

In a post-match press conference, Donna Vekic discussed her performance and praised her opponent, Swiatek, saying that the Pole played "out of this world" and demonstrated why she is currently the best player in the world.

"I managed to win the second set, but in the third I just hit the Iga wall," Donna Vekic said, adding, "She played out of this world. She showed why she's definitely the best player in the world right now."

Iga Swiatek apologizes to Donna Vekic for her behavior in San Diego Open final

San Diego Open - Day 7

Iga Swiatek has apologized to Donna Vekic for her behavior during their final clash at the San Diego Open on Sunday.

Swiatek came to the net during a rally in the second set as she tried to save a break point and could be seen flailing both of her arms in the air as Vekic attempted to return the ball. Vekic eventually won the point to grab a critical lead and went on to win the second set 6-3. Some fans, however, weren't pleased with Swiatek's behavior.

In view of this, Swiatek later took to Twitter to show off her prize and apologize to Vekic.

"This is the best prize/trophy ever! Thank you San Diego for an amazing (cloudy) week and this unique vibe. I love it here. And congrats @DonnaVekic for your amazing run! And sorry for waving my hands at the net," Iga Swiatek tweeted.

