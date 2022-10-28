"So happy for you"- Chris Evert congratulates Caroline Wozniacki on becoming a mother for second time

Caroline Wozniacki, the 2018 Australian Open champion, recently became a mother for the second time. She and her husband David Lee welcomed their second child, a baby boy named James. Olivia, their first child, was born in June 2021.

Wozniacki announced via Twitter that her second child was born on Monday, October 24. She wrote:

"Family of 4. James Wozniacki Lee born October 24, 2022. Everybody is healthy and Olivia is thrilled to be a big sister."

In view of this, tennis legend Chris Evert joined a bevy of well-known figures in congratulating the star. She took to Twitter and stated:

"So happy for you and David! Congratulations."

Wozniacki is a renowned and successful tennis player from Denmark who has made a name for herself despite having played at the same time as the Williams sisters.

She is a Grand Slam champion who has also been ranked World No. 1 on multiple occasions. She has 30 WTA titles to her name, including the 2017 WTA Finals and the 2018 Australian Open. However, the successful tennis star decided to put an end to her career and played her final match against Ons Jabeur at the 2020 Australian Open.

"What she did was exceptional and obviously with that comes a lot of media attention, pressure" - Caroline Wozniacki on Emma Raducanu

Caroline Wozniacki pictured at a press conference.

Emma Raducanu astonished the world by becoming the first qualifier to win a Slam at Flushing Meadows last year. She accomplished this record without dropping a single set throughout the tournament, making her achievement all the more remarkable.

Since her victory, however, the 19-year-old has struggled on the tour, failing to win consistently and changing coaches multiple times. She also failed to successfully defend her US Open title.

In a recent interview with Tennis Channel, Caroline Wozniacki noted how winning a Grand Slam put a lot of strain on the young Raducanu's shoulders.

"I mean she's so young, she played incredibly at the US Open. I think nobody expected her to go all the way and I don't think she did either," Caroline Wozniacki said, adding, "But what she did was exceptional and obviously with that comes a lot of media attention, pressure, sponsorships, and a lot of off-court opportunities and I think for her, she looks to be a very hard worker and just keep going and keep improving.

Later, the Dane advised the Brit to enjoy and have fun with what she is doing in order to get the best results.

"And now people know how she's playing so it's gonna be more difficult, she has a target on her back. But go out there and enjoy what you're doing, have fun with it and the results are gonna come no doubt," she stated.

