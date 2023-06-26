"So happy for you" - Iga Swiatek congratulates Petra Kvitova on Berlin title win

Iga Swiatek extended her congratulations to Petra Kvitova after the Czech won her second title of the season at the bett1open in Berlin.

Kvitova started her campaign at the WTA 500 event with dominant straight-sets wins over Karolina Pliskova and Nadia Podoroska. Subsequently, the 33-year-old defeated third seed Caroline Garcia to secure her first top-10 win on grass since the 2011 Wimbledon final, where she had defeated Maria Sharapova.

The World No. 9 then eased past Ekaterina Alexandrova to advance to the final against Donna Vekic. Kvitova started the match at her clinical best, fending off her solitary break point to claim the opening set 6-2. Despite Vekic raising her level in the second set, the Czech maintained her composure to claim a 6-2, 7-6(6) victory.

With the win, Petra Kvitova recorded her sixth grasscourt title and her 31st WTA tour-level title. Among active players, she ranks second only to Venus Williams who boasts of 41 tour-level titles.

Kvitova took to social media and celebrated her victory in Berlin.

"The 31st means just as much as the first. Thank you all for believing in me and staying with me on this journey. Berlin, you were as beautiful as your grass courts," Petra Kvitova tweeted.

The Czech's triumph drew congratulations from Iga Swiatek.

"Congratulations! I'm so happy for you," Swiatek commented.

Kvitova thanked the Pole for her words.

"Thanks champ," she responded.

Iga Swiatek will be up against Tatjana Maria in Bad Homburg tournament opener

Iga Swiatek gears up for Wimbledon 2023

With Wimbledon 2023 just around the corner, Iga Swiatek will commence her grasscourt campaign at the Bad Homburg Open. The World No. 1 will take on Tatjana Maria in her tournament opener on Monday, June 26.

Swiatek has been open about her struggles on grass and admitted that Wimbledon poses a unique challenge for her.

“Grasscourt season is something I haven't figured out yet. So Wimbledon is always a different challenge to any of the other Slams," she said.

However, the Pole has stated that she feels less pressure heading into the grasscourt Major this time around.

“Basically before every grasscourt season I just want to keep being open minded and just learn a lot. I feel like there is maybe a little bit less pressure, but on the other hand when I just go on court, I feel like I know how I can play tennis and I know how I can play on other surfaces," she said.

Iga Swiatek recorded her best-ever run at SW19 in 2021 with a fourth-round finish. In 2022, Swiatek suffered a straight sets defeat to Alize Cornet in the third round.

