"So happy for you" - Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and others in tennis fraternity congratulate Belinda Bencic on birth of her baby daughter

The tennis fraternity was delighted with the news of reigning Olympic Gold medalist Belinda Bencic giving birth to a baby girl. Many WTA stars including Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa, and Ons Jabeur congratulated the Swiss.

Belinda Bencic and her partner Martin Hromkovic announced that they had been blessed with a baby girl on Instagram. The couple shared a cute photo of Belinda holding the hand of their newborn daughter and even revealed the name of the child - Bella.

"Bella , 23.4.2024 Our love."

The couple has received congratulatory messages from the tennis fraternity. World No. 1 Iga Swiatek commented on their announcement post. Congratulating the couple, she wrote,

"Awwww congratulations ." she wrote.

Ons Jabeur, who had faced off against the Swiss at the 2023 Charleston Open final, also expressed her happiness for the couple.

"Congrats, so happy for you", wrote Jabeur.

Screenshot of Bencic's announcement post

Other prominent tennis stars including Marta Kostyuk, Alja Tomljanovic, Katie Boulter, Elina Svitolina, and Paula Badosa also congratulated the Swiss and her longtime boyfriend Martin Hromkovic for the birth of a daughter.

The Screenshot of Bencic's announcement post

Belinda Bencic and Martin Hromkovic have been in a relationship since 2018. Hromkovic, a former Slovak football player, is also her fitness coach.

In November 2023, the couple posted a family picture including their pet named Paula, and announced the news of Bencic's pregnancy via an Instagram post.

“Excepting our little miracle soon! We can’t wait to meet you,” the 27-year-old wrote in the caption.

Bencic won 30 out of 42 matches in 2023. That season, she won the Adelaide International and Abu Dhabi Open while finishing as runner-up in the Charleston Open. Now, due to her long absence from the sport, her WTA ranking has slipped from World No. 4 to 92.

"Please teach Hromo how to also make nice pictures of his girlfriend” - Belinda Bencic teased her partner's photography skills after Charleston Open 2023 final loss

Bencic celebrates after securing the Gold medal at the Olympics

Swiss tennis star Belinda Bencic after losing to Ons Jabeur in the finals of the 2023 Charleston Open teased her partner Martin Hromkovic's photography skills in an Instagram post.

She shared photos with Hromkovic along with the runner-up's trophy after the final. She in a post revealed that their photos were clicked by Ons Jabeur's husband Karim Kamoun. Admiring Kamoun's photography skills, she even teased her partner about his photography skills. She later made a fun request to Kamoun to teach her partner how to click nice pictures of her.

“Special thank you for high quality pictures to @karim_kamoun - Please teach Hromo how to also make nice pictures of his girlfriend,” she joked.

Ons Jabeur meanwhile defeated the Swiss in straight sets to secure the title. This was a rematch at the final of the Charleston Open as the duo had faced each other in the 2022 edition of the tournament. In that final, Belinda Bencic was victorious.