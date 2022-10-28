"So many, she's a gem" - Venus Williams shares the best advice she got from her mom

Venus Williams probably lives by the adage 'moms know best.'

In a Q-and-A session with fans on the social media handle of Williams' activewear line EleVen by Venus, the five-time Wimbledon champion shared the best advice ever given to her by her mother Oracene.

Describing her mom as a gem for the many learnings she imparted to her, the former World No. 1 pointed out two in particular: to put God first and to do things for oneself.

"How could there just be one? Put God first. Do things for yourself. So many. She's a gem," said Williams.

Williams also drew from her own wealth of knowledge and experience, and imparted advice on what she does best – tennis.

Asked to choose between the inside-in and inside-out forehands, Williams chose the latter.

"Inside-out! It has more ability to pull your opponent off the court and opening up the point," said Williams.

She also gave a tip when asked for her advice on how to attack a high ball – by going for the smash or letting the ball bounce first before hitting.

"Only let it bounce if it's too high or has dropped too low to hit an overhead or a swing volley," she said.

She also stated that not being flexible enough to go for splits is not a hindrance for one to play tennis.

"The splits are extra! Not my thing. You don't need that level of flexibility to play tennis but it's cool to look at. Of course, having a big range of flexibility helps prevent injury," said Williams.

"Every single skill" - Venus Williams on the tennis skills that may be applied to business

Venus Williams in action in Toronto last August.

Venus Williams, just like her sister Serena Williams, has ventured into business. Aside from founding her activewear brand, the elder Williams also owns an interior design firm, V Starr.

Asked what tennis skills are useful for business via EleVen by Venus' Instagram stories, Williams said that all of them could be applied.

"Every single skill: goal setting, resilience, teamwork, confidence, you name it. All [transferable] skills!" Williams remarked.

