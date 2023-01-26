"So many years watching her flop" - Tennis fans rejoice as Aryna Sabalenka breaks semifinal jinx to reach maiden Grand Slam final at Australian Open

Tennis fans were happy to see Aryna Sabalenka reaching the final of the 2023 Australian Open after losing her three previous semifinals at a Grand Slam. Previously, she had failed to reach the summit clash at the 2021 Wimbledon and US Open as well as the 2022 US Open.

The fifth seed defeated Magda Linette 7-6(1), 6-2 in straight sets to reach the maiden Grand Slam final of her career. The Belarusian played some of the best tennis of her career heading into the event, winning the Adelaide International 1 just a week before the tournament began.

Tennis fans on social media too were impressed by Sabalenka's dominant display en route to the final in Melbourne, having not dropped a set so far. One fan claimed that the 24-year-old has faced a lot of challenges in the past few years and is finally getting the results she deserves.

"Remember when Aryna couldn’t make a serve? Now it’s her greatest weapon. Ban her from Wimbledon? Now she’s playing in the Australian Open Final. Through it all, she laughed, cried, & wore her heart on her sleeve. Glad I was along for the ride," tweeted a fan.

Another fan, meanwhile, commented that they were happy to see Aryna Sabalenka break her semifinal jinx in Grand Slams after "years of flopping".

"So many years of watching her flop ahhhh Aryna Sabalenka grand slam finalist," said a fan.

One Twitter user, on the other hand, joked that they were missing the iconic 2021 US Open final between Raducanu and Fernandez, where both players were unknown to the general public as compared to Sabalenka facing reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina on Saturday at Melbourne Park.

"Missing those times when the slam finals used to be Răducanu vs Fernandez," wrote another fan.

Here are some more reactions:

"I have to become a little bit boring on the court to reach my goals" - Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning match point in the Semifinal singles match against Magda Linette

In a recent interview via the WTA, Aryna Sabalenka had pointed out that she needed to become a "bit boring" during her matches and strive for consistency, an adjustment she has already made to her game since the turn of the new year.

"Before I was just saying what I heard from my coaches and everyone. I was just saying the right things, but I didn't really believe it. And right now I get older, I get maybe smarter, and it just came naturally.

"This is what I feel, this is what I have to do. And that's it. I feel like I have to become a little bit boring on the court to reach my goals. I'll just keep doing that," Aryna Sabalenka said.

She further revealed that she wished she had felt a bit calmer earlier in her life but at the same time, she had no regrets, stating that one had to really experience it to believe in it.

"I wish I would feel this calmness inside a little bit earlier. It's an easy thing and everyone kept saying that to me, but you just have to live through all that experience to start feeling it," Sabalenka added.

In 10 matches in 2023 so far, the Belarusian is yet to lose a set, and will be hoping for more of the same in the final against Elena Rybakina as well.

