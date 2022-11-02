"So much inspiration and wisdom, he certainly is the GOAT" - Czech entrepreneur Tomas Cupr on 'life-changing' experience listening to Roger Federer

Czech entrepreneur Tomas Cupr is indebted to 'GOAT' Roger Federer for his 'inspiration' and 'wisdom' at a recent event.

Federer, 41, is widely regarded as one of the finest players to grace the sport. During his illustrious career spanning more than two decades, the Swiss maestro created a rich legacy and milestones that could stand the test of time.

One of only three male players to win 20 Grand Slams, the recently retired Federer has won a record six ATP Finals and 28 Masters 1000s. Renowned for his signature one-handed backhand in an era of powerful double-handers, Federer weaved magic on the court, embodying poetry in motion with his effortless playing style.

Federer was also the quintessential gentleman both on and off the court, magnanimous and gracious in victory and defeat. However, injuries began to catch up with the great Swiss as he approached his 40s. Having not played since a Wimbledon quarterfinal defeat to Hubert Hurkacz last year, Federer called time on his illustrious career at the Laver Cup in London in September this year.

Since his retirement, Federer has largely kept a low profile, enjoying time with his family. However, at a recent event attended by Kupr — the 2022 Czech entrepreneur of the year was all ears as Federer provided a 'lifechanging experience'.

It's not clear what the event was and what Federer spoke about, but Cupr tweeted:

"It was a lifechanging experience listening to Roger Federer for hours. So much inspiration and wisdom. He certainly is G.O.A.T. Onwards and upwards."

In what turned out to be his last 'competitive' appearance on a tennis court, Federer combined with his good friend Rafael Nadal on the doubles court. However, the legendary singles pair squandered a match point as Team World's Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe denied the Swiss legend a winning farewell.

Roger Federer's career highlights

Roger Federer (right) at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

Roger Federer carved out career numbers many players can only dream of. Since arriving on tour in 1998, Federer eked out an impressive 1,251-275 record in singles, winning 103 titles. Both tallies are only surpassed by Jimmy Connors (1,274 wins, 109 titles), which Federer would have gone past had he not been plagued by injuries since 2020.

Although Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) have gone past Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles, the Swiss stands alone in many other categories. Some of them include: a staggering 237 consecutive weeks at World No. 1, only player to do a five-peat at two Grand Slams, only player to win 10 titles at a tournament on two surfaces, etc.

At his peak in the mid 2000s, Federer made many a world-class player look utterly ordinary, leaving fans with a plethora of indelible memories to last a lifetime.

