"So proud of you as a businessman, my man and a dad" - Serena Williams congratulates husband Alexis Ohanian after his Reddit platform launches IPO

Serena Williams congratulated her husband and co-founder of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian, on the company's IPO (Initial Public Offering) launch.

Ohanian came up with Reddit alongside his friend Steve Huffman with the goal of making it the 'front page of the internet'. It joined Y-Combinator, an American technology startup accelerator and venture capital firm in 2005 and was later acquired by Conde Nast, a global mass media company in 2006.

The American continued to work closely with Reddit as a member of its board of directors before leaving the company in 2010. He would later return in 2015 alongside Huffman to lead the social media company.

The 19-year-old website launched its IPO on Thursday making its market debut at $34 a share. The offering has brought the company $519 million which puts the company's value close to a whopping $6.5 billion. The company sold 15.28 million shares in the offering, with existing shareholders selling another 6.72 million.

Serena Williams took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate her husband. Williams said how Ohanian had an idea of beginning an online community in 2005 which became Reddit. She congratulated him on the company's IPO and expressed how proud she was of him as a husband, father and businessman.

"In 2005 @alexisohanian had an idea to start an online community. That idea became Reddit and today is its IPO. Alexis I am so proud of you as a business man, My man and a dad. Congrats on your IPO! It’s crazy to know you have even bigger things you are doing ! 😍😍"

Serena Williams cheers sister Venus Williams on at the 2024 Miami Open

While Serena Williams retired from tennis at the 2022 US Open, her elder sister Venus Williams is still competing at the highest level.

Venus, who has been out of action for a long time due to a knee injury she suffered at Wimbledon last year against Elina Svitolina, recently made her return at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells after receiving a main draw wild card. But her return didn't go smoothly as she was defeated in the first round by Nao Hibino.

The 43-year-old also received a main draw wildcard for the Miami Open and faced off against Diana Shnaider in the opening round. Williams ended up losing to the 19-year-old in straight sets.

However, there was a special fan in attendance cheering Venus on. It was none other than her little sister and record eight-time Miami Open champion Serena Williams.

