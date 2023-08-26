"So sick" - Ben Shelton fired up by his On Running US Open 2023 promo poster

American tennis player Ben Shelton was fired up to see the promotional posters Swiss brand On Running put out for him prior to the beginning of the 2023 US Open.

On Running shook things up in the tennis world in March 2023, when they announced the signing of World No. 1 Iga Swiatek and ATP rising star Ben Shelton for a head-to-toe deal.

About four months after the signing, it can be said that Shelton is satisfied with his brand, posting pictures of the promotional posters put up by the Swiss company in New York.

"So sick," Shelton wrote on social media.

On Running, a Swiss running shoe brand backed by 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, posted pictures of the World No. 46 Shelton, captioning them, "Dream On, Ben."

The 20-year-old American was the first male tennis player to be signed by On Running. Shelton said he was 'thrilled' by it when the news broke out.

"As someone just starting out in their pro career and a challenger on the tour, I think it’s fantastic to be working with a company that has years of experience in performance technology and is expanding into the tennis world," Shelton said in a statement at the time.

Shelton will soon make his second appearance ever at the US Open. He will try to beat last year's result, when he lost in the first round of the tournament to Nuno Borges, 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-7(5), 7-6(8), 3-6.

Ben Shelton to face Pedro Cachin in the first round of the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

Ben Shelton will make his second appearance in the main draw of the US Open when he steps on court to play Argentina's Pedro Cachin in the first round on Monday, August 28.

Shelton, World No. 46, and Cachin, World No. 66, will play each other for the first time in their careers, both receiving direct entry into the main draw.

The American played his last match in the second round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-7(3), 6-7(2).

Meanwhile, Cachin hasn't played on hard courts at all since the Miami Masters in March. He most recently lost to Laslo Djere, 4-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinals of the Kitzbuhel Open. A week prior, he won the Swiss Open.

The winner of this match will play either Alexander Bublik or Dominic Thiem in the second round of the tournament.