Roger Federer, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton recently descended on Brooklyn, New York, to make an appearance at an event organized by Swiss performance sportswear company On. The occasion marked the unveiling of Swiatek and Shelton's On-sponsored outfits for the 2023 US Open.

Making a foray into the tennis sponsorship world, On, which added Federer as a shareholder in 2019, enlised Swiatek and Shelton as its ambassadors in March 2023. The Pole, who was previously sponsored by Nike before switching to Asics in 2020, became the first female athlete to sign with the Swiss brand.

The main-draw matches of the US Open are scheduled to commence on August 28. Ahead of the start, Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton were joined by Roger Federer at the Fort Greene Park tennis courts in Brooklyn for the unveiling.

Swiatek, who is set for a title defense in New York, showed off her gradient white, blue and black kit, paired with complementary white shoes and cap. Shelton sported a similar kit with a white, pink and black gradient design, paired with black shoes.

Federer and Swiatek were also spotted in good spirits as they conversed with the event's attendees.

Additionally, Roger Federer shared a clip from the event on social media and offered a behind-the-scenes look into the occasion.

"Thanks for playing @on @benshelton @iga.swiatek," he posted on his Instagram story.

"We're working together to make the perfect shoe" - Iga Swiatek on going back to Asics shoes in place of Roger Federer-backed On shoes

During the recently concluded Cicninnati Open, Iga Swiatek attracted attention after she was spotted training in a pair of Asics shoes instead of Roger Federer-backed On shoes.

When asked about her switch from On, she clarified that the move was motivated by her ongoing collaboration with the Swiss brand to create the perfect shoe tailored to her needs. The World No. 1 disclosed that while they were in the final stages of the process, there were still certain aspects which required change.

"We're working together to make the perfect shoe, and that's why I switched the shoe that I was playing with before," Iga Swiatek said.

"So with On, we're basically doing the shoe that is going to be kind of perfect for my movements and my style of running. We are really, really close, but there are still some things that I would like to change."

Swiatek stressed the importance of having complete confidence in her shoes during matches and tournaments. She also confirmed she would be competing in On shoes soon.

"During the matches and tournaments I want to be 100% confident, and soon I'm positive that I'm going to be playing in On shoes," Swiatek said.

