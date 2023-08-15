"We're working together to make the perfect shoe" - Iga Swiatek on going back to wearing Asics shoes in place of Roger Federer-backed On shoes

Iga Swiatek recently disclosed the rationale behind her decision to switch back to wearing Asics shoes instead of Roger Federer-backed On shoes.

Swiatek announced her partnership with the Swiss sportswear brand On, which is co-owned by Federer on March. She became he first female athlete to sign with the brand.

Prior to this, the Pole was sponsored by Nike. However, she made a shift to Asics in 2020.

Iga Swiatek was recently spotted donning a pair of Asics shoes during her practice session at the Cincinnati Open. When questioned about her switch from On, the World No. 1 clarified that she has not abandoned the brand.

Instead, Swiatek revealed that she and the On team were in the process of creating the ultimate shoe for her, which led to her decision to switch to her previous footwear.

“We're working together to make the perfect shoe, and that's why I switched the shoe that I was playing with before,” Swiatek said.

“So with On, we're basically doing the shoe that is going to be kind of perfect for my movements and my style of running. We are really, really close, but there are still some things that I would like to change,” she added.

Iga Swiatek emphasized the importance of feeling completely confident in her shoes during matches and tournaments. She also stated that she will soon be competing in On shoes.

“During the matches and tournaments I want to be 100% confident, and soon I'm positive that I'm going to be playing in On shoes,” Swiatek said.

"Fact that Roger Federer is involved is a good recommendation for tennis players" - Iga Swiatek on her partnership with On

Iga Swiatek at the 2023 Western & Southern Open

After signing a deal with On, Iga Swiatek provided insights into her decision to sign with the renowned brand, which boasts the backing of Roger Federer. Swiatek stated that the 20-time Grand Slam champion's involvement in On is a commendable endorsement for tennis players in general.

"Well, from my side, I think just the fact that Roger is involved in that kind of company is just a good kind of recommendation for tennis players. I think also he influenced a lot on their side, so that's why they want to go further and they want to sign players," Swiatek said.

The World No. 1 also expressed her utmost delight in embarking on this new chapter with On. Swiatek stated that On does not view her as a mere winning machine, but rather as an individual, adding that such experience and support is truly gratifying.

"But I'm pretty happy that we could make it happen because I feel like we share the same values. They have, like, kind of a personal approach for the players. I feel like it's treating me first like a person but not mainly as a machine to win, you know? It's a nice feeling to have that kind of support. I'm really happy that I'm starting this new chapter," Iga Swiatek said.

