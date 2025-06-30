"So sweet and beautiful" - Coco Gauff touched by Paula Badosa's special gift at Wimbledon, Spaniard adorably responds

Coco Gauff has received a heartwarming present from Paula Badosa ahead of their respective campaigns at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. The Spaniard shared an adorable response after Gauff expressed her gratitude for the gift.

Badosa recently tapped into her creative side by launching her own stylish jewelry collection, Aces. The Spaniard has been treating her friends to pieces from the collection, with the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva showing off the designs on court.

While at Wimbledon, Paula Badosa also sent a pair of stunning diamond earrings to Coco Gauff with an endearing handwritten note.

"Coco! I wanted to gift something very special for me. I lauched my jewelry design and wanted you to have this diamond earrings. Hope you like them! Love Paula," she wrote.

The World No. 2 was touched by Badosa's gesture, sharing a glimpse of the note and thanking the Spaniard for the "beautiful" present. Badosa responded by sending her love to Gauff.

"Thank you so much, so sweet and beautiful @paulabadosa 😢❤️," Gauff posted.

"❤️❤️," Badosa responded.

Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa's Instagram stories

On the tennis front, Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa have been drawn in opposite halves of the draw at Wimbledon. As such, the duo will only be able to lock horns in the final of the grasscourt Major.

Wimbledon 1R: Coco Gauff to take on Dayana Yastremska; Paula Badosa to lock horns with Katie Boulter

Coco Gauff and Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

Following her triumph at the French Open, Coco Gauff will be aiming to complete the Channel Slam by winning her maiden Wimbledon title. In her pre-tournament press conference, the American explained why it was so difficult to achieve that feat and disclosed that she wasn't going to put excessive pressure on herself during her campaign.

"It is a quick turnaround. I think that's the reason why this double is so hard. You go from winning such a high tournament and having to be back to work not even a few days later. I would love to do that. Also, I'm not going to put that much pressure on myself because I've been telling my team and people around me, this is all new territory for me. I'm just going to learn as I go," Gauff said.

Gauff will be up against Dayana Yastremska in her opening match at SW19. The World No. 3 enjoys a perfect 3-0 winning record against Yastremska, having claimed a 0-6, 6-2, 7-5 victory in their most recent encounter at this year's Madrid Open.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa will take on home favorite Katie Boulter in the first round. Their sole previous meeting took place at the 2024 French Open, where the Spaniard defeated Boulter 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.

