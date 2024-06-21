"So unfair";"The USTA has always been a joke" - Fans rally in support of Nicole Melichar-Martinez after American doubles No. 1's Paris Olympics snub

Nicole Melichar-Martinez is America's top-ranked doubles player. However, the US Tennis Association did not select her as a member of the US Olympic team. The World No. 9 doubles player expressed her desire to represent her country and bemoaned her situation. She received support from fans while the USTA faced backlash.

Martinez participated in the Olympics and represented the USA in Tokyo. She lost in the first round of the women's doubles competition.

This time, however, the 30-year-old was left out of the squad in favor of players ranked lower than her in the doubles category.

She took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her desire to represent her country. The former mixed doubles Wimbledon champion explained that she qualified via rankings but her national federation, in this case the USTA, also needs to nominate her. The USTA did not nominate her leading to her snub.

Fans rallied in support of Martinez and slammed the rules of the qualification process.

"It is such a bummer that the USTA robbed Niki of something she worked so hard to earn. "I can't think of another sport where it's possible to be #1 in your country and top 10 in the world and not secure a spot on the team." And she's so right for that. It's so unfair," one fan wrote.

"Such a shame, sorry for you," another fan wrote.

"This is so unfair for world No 9 Nicole, and also ranked No 5 as a doubles pairing with Ellen Perez. The whole @ITFTennis qualification process for the @Olympics is wrong...," wrote a third fan.

Here are some more fan reactions to Martinez's snub.

"I mean the USTA has always been somewhat of a joke but this right here just absolutely pains me. It’s like the Ram Davis cup situation all over again," one fan wrote.

"So sorry to hear that, Nicole! That doesn't seem fair @usta! I'm pretty sure it came down to her and Desirae, and I have nothing against Des - I like her as well, actually - but if being the country's #1 in their discipline isn't enough then what is?" asked one fan.

"Stinks. Really stinks. I’m so sorry. Handling with grace & class," wrote yet another.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez continues to show support for the US women's tennis team

Nicole Melichar-Martinez at the Taste Of Tennis Indian Wells 2024.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez's post on X regarding her Olympic snub ended with the 30-year-old reinforcing her support for the team. She concluded by writing:

"Again putting emotions aside, I can only give my biggest support to the team and wish them the best of luck. Bring home the golds ladies!"

The US women's tennis team includes Coco Gauff, Desirae Krawczyk, Jessica Pegula, Emma Navarro, and Danielle Collins.