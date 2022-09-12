"So unprofessional and such a turnoff, he needs to get his head out of Alcaraz’s a**" - Tennis fans criticize John McEnroe over biased commentary during US Open final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz

American tennis legend John McEnroe, a four-time winner at the US Open, left his mark on the 2022 edition of the tournament as well, albeit for all the wrong reasons.

Commentating on the final between Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz, the seven-time Grand Slam champion came under fire from tennis fans for his overtly biased commentary, especially in favor of the Spaniard.

In addition to barely mentioning Ruud during the contest, users on social media were of the opinion that McEnroe's commentary was very unprofessional, going as far as to say that he needs to "get his head out of Alcaraz's a**" and give Ruud the respect he deserves.

"John McEnroe’s clearly biased commentating is so unprofessional and such a turnoff. He needs to get his head out of Alcaraz’s ass. Alcaraz is a great player but John seems to forget that he also has an excellent opponent in this match. (His name is Ruud, BTW.)"

Another fan noted that it was frustrating to hear McEnroe refer to both players as "these young kids," as it was incredibly patronizing towards both players, and tweeted:

"McEnroe stop calling the players “these young kids” challenge…impossible."

One user pointed out that McEnroe's commentary has been awful for a long time, since he is not in-tune with the current generation and doesn't give any insights about players during the match, writing:

"John McEnroe is an *awful* commentator, an insufferable blowhard who adds few if any insights into his commentary, not current in how he thinks of the game, speaks in generalizations, has clear favorites in each match. Truly the worst."

Here are a few more reactions from fans on the same:

Abby E. Wise 🇺🇦 @eliandjake @espn McEnroe and Fowler ruined this match for tv viewers. It’s been an absolute drool fest over Alcaraz. They anointed him the winner before a point was even played. Lopsided, biased commentary makes watching it way less enjoyable . #USOpen @espn McEnroe and Fowler ruined this match for tv viewers. It’s been an absolute drool fest over Alcaraz. They anointed him the winner before a point was even played. Lopsided, biased commentary makes watching it way less enjoyable . #USOpen

Andrew Atkinson @atkinsonfasho If John McEnroe picks a player to win, and said player loses a point: If John McEnroe picks a player to win, and said player loses a point: https://t.co/L7r1e8xGQl

Poblito @Pobleron Can McEnroe give some credit to Ruud now? @usopen Can McEnroe give some credit to Ruud now? @usopen

kbaisinger @kendrabaisinger I like Alcaraz just fine but I want Ruud to win if for no other reason than to quiet Fowler and McEnroe. I like Alcaraz just fine but I want Ruud to win if for no other reason than to quiet Fowler and McEnroe.

KL @jormarlm Come on McEnroe let’s talk a bit about Rudd. There’s more than Carlos fans out there!! Come on McEnroe let’s talk a bit about Rudd. There’s more than Carlos fans out there!!

TE Pastrick @Ted_Pastrick Really questioning John McEnroe's commentary vis a vis Tiafoe. Heavy handed support of Alcaraz, not even handed at all. Really questioning John McEnroe's commentary vis a vis Tiafoe. Heavy handed support of Alcaraz, not even handed at all.

C.C. ♠️💜 @AllPurplSectors Good lord. Could McEnroe and whoever else in the box be more biased towards Alcaraz??? #USOpen Good lord. Could McEnroe and whoever else in the box be more biased towards Alcaraz??? #USOpen

Carlos Alcaraz repays John McEnroe's faith in him by defeating Casper Ruud in four sets to take home the 2022 US Open

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in four sets at the 2022 US Open

John McEnroe, however, would have been very happy with the end result, as Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in four sets to take home the 2022 US Open title.

Having won the first set, Alcaraz lost the second after getting broken twice. Just when it looked like Ruud was stepping up his level, the teenager snatched the third set in a tiebreaker. The fourth set was a comparatively easy affair, as an early break ensured that the Spaniard was never under pressure to close out the match.

While Ruud ascended to the World No. 2 spot, Alcaraz became the World No. 1 -- the youngest ever player to occupy the spot in ATP history. With the triumph, Carlos Alcaraz also became the first ever teenager to become the top-ranked men's tennis player in history.

He also made history as the second-youngest US Open men's singles champion in history, with only Pete Sampras winning the trophy at Flushing Meadows at a younger age. Incidentally, John McEnroe is now the fourth-youngest US Open winner.

