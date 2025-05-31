  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • French Open 2025
  • Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025

By SAGNIK DATTA
Modified May 31, 2025 06:08 GMT
Sofia Kenin (L) vs Madison Keys (R) where to watch, (Source: Getty Images)
Sofia Kenin (L) vs Madison Keys (R) where to watch, (Source: Getty Images)

One of the third-round encounters at the 2025 French Open is all set to be an All-American affair between seventh seed Madison Keys and 31st seed Sofia Kenin. The match is set to take place on May 31 and will be the final match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Ad

Both players have started with dominant wins in their respective first couple of matches. Kenin started with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva in the first round, and followed it up with an equally impressive 7-6 (5), 6-4 over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

Keys, on the other hand, began her campaign in Paris with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Australian qualifier Daria Saville. She then put another commanding performance in the second round, winning 6-1, 6-3 against Katie Boulter.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

These two players have played each other four times, with Keys winning three of those matches, including a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win against Kenin in their last match at the 2022 Australian Open. For Kenin, her only win against Keys came on clay, when she won 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the 2019 Italian Open.

Overall, at Roland Garros, Keys has a 24-12 win/loss record before this edition, with a semifinal run in 2018 being her best result. Meanwhile, Kenin has a 13-5 record in Paris and is a former finalist as she reached the title match in 2020, losing against Iga Swiatek.

Ad

2025 has been great for Keys so far, as she has won two titles in the year, including her Grand Slam success in Melbourne. Her best clay-court result this year has been reaching the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open, losing to Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, for Kenin, her best result of the year has come on clay, as she reached the final of the Charleston Open, where she lost against Jessica Pegula.

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys match details

In Picture: Sofia Kenin (Getty)
In Picture: Sofia Kenin (Getty)

The third-round contest will take place on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on May 31 (Saturday)

Ad

Date: May 31, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: Approximately 6:00 pm local time, noon ET (USA), 5:00 pm BST (UK), 9:30 PM IST (India). (Depending on when the previous matches finish).

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys streaming details

The third round clash between Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open can be viewed on the following channels

USA- TNT, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada- TSN, RDS

Europe (except France)- Eurosport

Ad

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

For more streaming details, click here.

About the author
SAGNIK DATTA

SAGNIK DATTA

Twitter icon

Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.

Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.

He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.

When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications