Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more | French Open 2025

One of the third-round encounters at the 2025 French Open is all set to be an All-American affair between seventh seed Madison Keys and 31st seed Sofia Kenin. The match is set to take place on May 31 and will be the final match of the day on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Ad

Both players have started with dominant wins in their respective first couple of matches. Kenin started with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over Varvara Gracheva in the first round, and followed it up with an equally impressive 7-6 (5), 6-4 over former World No. 1 Victoria Azarenka in the next round.

Keys, on the other hand, began her campaign in Paris with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Australian qualifier Daria Saville. She then put another commanding performance in the second round, winning 6-1, 6-3 against Katie Boulter.

Ad

Trending

These two players have played each other four times, with Keys winning three of those matches, including a 7-6 (2), 7-5 win against Kenin in their last match at the 2022 Australian Open. For Kenin, her only win against Keys came on clay, when she won 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 at the 2019 Italian Open.

Overall, at Roland Garros, Keys has a 24-12 win/loss record before this edition, with a semifinal run in 2018 being her best result. Meanwhile, Kenin has a 13-5 record in Paris and is a former finalist as she reached the title match in 2020, losing against Iga Swiatek.

Ad

2025 has been great for Keys so far, as she has won two titles in the year, including her Grand Slam success in Melbourne. Her best clay-court result this year has been reaching the quarterfinal of the Madrid Open, losing to Iga Swiatek. Meanwhile, for Kenin, her best result of the year has come on clay, as she reached the final of the Charleston Open, where she lost against Jessica Pegula.

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys match details

In Picture: Sofia Kenin (Getty)

The third-round contest will take place on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on May 31 (Saturday)

Ad

Date: May 31, 2025 (Saturday)

Time: Approximately 6:00 pm local time, noon ET (USA), 5:00 pm BST (UK), 9:30 PM IST (India). (Depending on when the previous matches finish).

Sofia Kenin vs Madison Keys streaming details

The third round clash between Sofia Kenin and Madison Keys at the 2025 French Open can be viewed on the following channels

USA- TNT, HBO Max, TruTV

Canada- TSN, RDS

Europe (except France)- Eurosport

Ad

France - France TV, Amazon Prime Video

For more streaming details, click here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SAGNIK DATTA Sagnik, a Mass Communication and Journalism graduate, is a tennis journalist at Sportskeeda. Before finding his spot in the tennis writing team, he worked as a junior content specialist for academic content writing firms for a couple of years.



Before putting out any information in the public domain, Sagnik makes sure that every element of his content is well-researched and backed with credible data so that there is no misinterpretation of facts or quotes and ethical standards are maintained. To do so, Sagnik follows reputed websites like the Tennis Channel and Tennis TV, and renowned journalists on social media.



He is a fan of former player Roger Federer, and just like his favorite player, Sagnik likes to bring perfection to his write-ups by providing concise and on-point content. Speaking of the ‘GOAT’ debate, Sagnik believes that it is a bit unfair to compare the legends of the game from different eras who have played on different terms. But if he were to pick one, he’d go for Novak Djokovic based on his tally of 24 Grand Slam titles.



When not writing about tennis and technically analyzing the sport, which he believes are his 'forte', Sagnik indulges in reading books. Know More