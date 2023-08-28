The new US Open poster with a big Carlos Alcaraz image but a smaller one for Novak Djokovic has angered several tennis fans online.

The US Open recently released its new poster ahead of the tournament. The picture features defending champions Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek in the center, with all other participants, including Djokovic, in smaller dimensions.

The poster also includes the likes of Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Casper Ruud, Andy Murray, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Ons Jabeur, Venus Williams, and wheelchair tennis players as well.

The US Open posted the picture on Twitter and wrote:

"For all the marbles."

A number of tennis enthusiasts were not happy, specifically, with the little space allotted to the 23-time Grand Slam champion, and took to social media to air their grievances.

"Do you guys always do this on purpose? That is a disrespectful image to Djokovic. But he'll instead be pleased to see wheelchair players in the poster," one fan tweeted.

Another fan listed out all the things that were wrong with the poster according to them.

"A lot of 'mistakes' in this poster. First one, Novak Djokovic, so small (23 GS and 3 US Open, N2, next N1 maybe, GOAT), the same size than Ruud ; Sabalenka, smaller than Venus Williams,...I could go on but I'm tired. And tired of disrespectful stuff like this," they wrote.

One user speculated that Alcaraz was in the spotlight because of an "agenda."

"Novak, Murray, Venus - all much smaller than lil' crampion Alcaraz... Could there be some sort of agenda here," they tweeted.

Here are a few more fan reactions to the new US Open poster:

"I felt sad for not being able to participate" - Novak Djokovic reflects on his absence from US Open last year

Cincinnati Open: 2023

Novak Djokovic recently addressed the media ahead of the US Open beginning on Monday, August 28. The Serb said he was not angry for not being allowed to compete at the Flushing Meadows last year but, rather, felt "sad."

"No, there was no anger. It was last year during the Open that I felt it's a pity that I'm not there. I felt sad for not being able to participate," he said.

Djokovic added that his attention was firmly focused on this year's tournament.

"But this year, I mean, is this year. I don't think about what happened in the last year or last couple of years. Just focusing my attention to this year's tournament," he added.

The World No. 2 will begin his campaign against France's Alexandre Muller on Monday.

