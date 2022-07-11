"Some people would never play tennis again if they had to live through what Novak did in Australia" - coach Goran Ivanisevic after Djokovic clinches 7th Wimbledon title

Novak Djokovic clinched his seventh Wimbledon title and 21st Major overall after beating Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3) in Sunday's final.

After the Serb clinched his first Major in a year, his coach Goran Ivanisevic spoke to the media, pointing out how his ward managed to overcome the visa debacle in Australia and re-emerge as a Grand Slam champion.

The Croat believes the hardships and ill-treated Djokovic faced Down Under would have prompted some players to hang up their rackets.

"Some people would never play tennis again if they had to live through what Novak did in Australia," Ivanisevic said, adding, "It’s heroic."

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa #Djokovic Ivanisevic: Some people would never play tennis again if they had to live through what Novak did in Australia. It’s heroic. #Wimbledon Ivanisevic: Some people would never play tennis again if they had to live through what Novak did in Australia. It’s heroic. #Wimbledon #Djokovic

The 21-time Major champion entered Australia armed with a medical exemption which was meant to act as a buffer for his unvaccinated status. However, the Australian government seemingly refused to acknowledge the exemption and went on to detain Djokovic for several days in unsuitable conditions.

He was eventually deported from the country and was handed a multi-year ban from applying for a visa to the country.

2001 Wimbledon champion Ivanisevic explained that his ward needed a bit of time to regain his mojo after the events in Australia. He reckons Djokovic should have won the French Open, where he believes the Serb was a bigger favorite than Rafael Nadal.

"It is very emotional," Ivanisevic said. "Shit year, tough year… It took him a while to find his form after Australia lost to Rafa at RG… For me, he was the favorite, but you still needs to win. He is at 21 and really deserves it."

Saša Ozmo @ozmo_sasa Ivanisevic; It is very emotional. Shit year, tough year… It took him a while to find his form after Australia, lost to Rafa at RG… For me, he was the favorite, but you still needs to win. He is at 21 and really deserves it. #Wimbledon Ivanisevic; It is very emotional. Shit year, tough year… It took him a while to find his form after Australia, lost to Rafa at RG… For me, he was the favorite, but you still needs to win. He is at 21 and really deserves it. #Wimbledon

Ordinarily, the US Open would have been the next Slam for the Serb. But the Joe Biden-led nation has a strict no-entry policy for unvaccinated travelers, meaning Djokovic will not be permitted to enter the USA as things stand.

Ivanisevic expressed hope for Biden to change the rules in the coming weeks but accepted that there is not much one can do about the situation but hope.

"I am going on vacation, I don’t know until when," Ivanisevic said. "Maybe Biden changes his mind. Maybe not. If we go to the States, it's going to be beautiful. If not, what are you going to do. Anything can happen, or not happen."

James Gray @jamesgraysport Goran Ivanisevic on whether Novak Djokovic will play the US Open.



"Maybe Biden changes his mind. Maybe not. If we go to the States, it's going to be beautiful. If not, what are you going to do. Anything can happen, or not happen. Goran Ivanisevic on whether Novak Djokovic will play the US Open."Maybe Biden changes his mind. Maybe not. If we go to the States, it's going to be beautiful. If not, what are you going to do. Anything can happen, or not happen.

"Nick Kyrgios is a tennis genius" - Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic

Nick Kyrgios being handed the runner-up trophy by the Duchess of Cambridge

During the interaction, Goran Ivanisevic heaped rich praise on Nick Kyrgios. He reckons the Aussie is a "tennis genius" who owns the "best serve in the world."

"You cannot prepare for Nick Kyrgios," the Serb's coach said. "Nick Kyrgios is a tennis genius. We focused on what Novak needs to do. Kyrgios is unpredictable, by far the best serve in the world."

James Gray @jamesgraysport



#Wimbledon Goran Ivanisevic: "You cannot prepare for Nick Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios is a tennis genius." Goran Ivanisevic: "You cannot prepare for Nick Kyrgios. Nick Kyrgios is a tennis genius."#Wimbledon

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far