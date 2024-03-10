Iga Swiatek's dominant win over Linda Noskova in the third round of the 2024 Indian Wells Open has drawn cheers from tennis fans.

Swiatek commenced her campaign at the WTA 1000 event with a commanding 6-3, 6-0 win over Danielle Collins in the second round. Her third-round encounter against Linda Noskova drew heightened anticipation as the Czech teenager had pulled off a shocking upset against the World No. 1 in the third round of the Australian Open in January.

However, the Pole avenged her loss spectacularly, winning 10 straight games after trailing 4-2 to claim an impressive 6-4, 6-0 victory and book her place in the fourth round.

Tennis fans were thoroughly impressed with Iga Swiatek's commanding display, celebrating the World No. 1's redemption for her Australian Open loss.

"Some way to exorcise the AO demons!" tennis writer Bastien Fachan posted.

"Success is the sweetest revenge 💅," another fan wrote.

Other fans applauded the Pole's dominant performance, with one fan likening it to an "absolute demolition job."

"Just like against Collins, it was close in the first 6 games and after that it became an absolute demolition job from Iga," the fan commented.

"Noskova's mental strength was enough for 4 games in the first set. It was a brutal beating. But that's what happens when the world No. 1 gets angry," another fan wrote.

Iga Swiatek to take on Yulia Putintseva in Indian Wells 4R after win over Linda Noskova

Following her win over Linda Noskova in the third round at Indian Wells, Iga Swiatek expressed satisfaction with her ability to regroup after making several "mistakes" at the beginning of the match.

The Pole opened up about ensuring that her negative thoughts didn't win out by relying on her experience to get her over the line.

"I made some mistakes at the beginning. I tried to maybe play to finish the rallies too early. But I knew that if I'm going to try to stay consistent and make a little bit less mistakes, my chances may come. So for sure wasn't comfortable, but I was ready to break back," Iga Swiatek said in her post-match interview.

"I had to kind of change some negative thoughts that I had into just thinking that I wasn't thinking about just waiting for my chances. I knew that I'm experienced enough to just, you know, hold it together and not really let myself let these negative thoughts win. So I just did that," she added.

Iga Swiatek will battle it out against Yulia Putintseva for a place in the quarterfinals of the WTA 1000 event. Putintseva secured a dominant 6-4, 6-1 win over Madison Keys to book her place against the World No. 1.

The Pole enjoys a perfect 2-0 record against Putintseva, with her most recent win coming at the 2023 United Cup, where she secured a 6-1, 6-3 victory.