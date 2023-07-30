"Somebody can say Roger Federer meant more to tennis, mine is just the best all-around player" - Christopher Eubanks picks Novak Djokovic as the GOAT

American tennis sensation Christopher Eubanks has weighed in on the GOAT debate involving Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal.

The debate over who is the greatest player of all time has long been a topic of discussion in the tennis world. It is a difficult decision to make with many superstar players over the years.

Even though a long list of players have competed at the highest level, three undoubtedly stand out above the rest: Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

The trio has a whopping 65 Grand Slam titles between them. The Serb leads the way with 23, with the Spanish superstar only one behind him. The Swiss, who retired last year, is two titles behind Nadal.

When asked who he thought the GOAT was in a conversation with Prime Video's Sports Talk, Christopher Eubanks said that some may argue that Roger Federer is the one deserving of the moniker because he is a global icon and has almost every record in the sport under his sleeve.

"You can make an argument that it's Federer, because Federer changed the way that, you know, professional tennis players were viewed globally. He was a global icon. But in terms of just being a tennis player and titles, records, weeks at No. 1, prize, whatever you name it. He has the numbers," he said.

"So, it's tough to really make an argument based on fact, but somebody can make the argument to say Federer meant more to the sport of tennis, I am not really going to argue with you on that, if that's what your GOAT means," he added.

However, according to the American, it is none other than Novak Djokovic, who he believes can win under any given circumstances and emerge as the best.

"Mine is just the best all around tennis player. You can take a tennis player, drop them on any surface against any opponent on any day in any year, and you are probably going to be like 'Novak is probably going to be the best one out of everyone'. I would say personally," Christopher Eubanks said.

What is Novak Djokovic doing now?

Novak Djokovic pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Novak Djokovic withdrew from the National Bank Open a week ago, opting for more rest following his title loss to Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

In a thrilling five-set encounter on Centre Court, Alcaraz emerged victorious 1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 against the Serb.

The 36-year-old withdrew from the only Canadian ATP Tour stop due to fatigue, according to Tennis Canada. He has four Canadian Open singles titles to his name.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins