"Somebody yells out 'I love Brooke'"- When Andre Agassi described the difference between playing in Wimbledon and the US Open

In an interview in 1994, Andre Agassi said that the crowd at the US Open applauded for anything without any reason.

The eight-time Grand Slam singles champion appeared on the "Late Show with David Letterman" a day after winning the Grand Slam in New York by defeating Michael Stich 6-1, 7-6(5), 7-5 in the final.

Andre Agassi explained the difference between playing at Wimbledon and playing at the US Open. He said that both tournaments are different in a number of ways and that the crowd at Wimbledon applauds for great points while those at the US Open clapped at anything:

"In a number of ways they're different. First of all, the dynamics of winning Wimbledon, my first Grand Slam but more than that even playing in the different environments it's incredible you know.

In Wimbledon they applaud for great points, in New York it's quite the contrary. In New York. it's like they applaud for anything, they don't have any idea why."

He recalled an experience during the US Open final when he was serving for the championship and someone from the crowd yelled, "I love Brooke."

"I am out there in the third set for the championship and I miss the first serve and it gets quiet, you're gonna have a little quiet to make the second serve, a lot of pressure, and somebody yells out 'I love Brooke,'" Agassi said.

Andre Agassi explains how he destroyed his Hummer while on a date with Brooke Shields

Andre Agassi said that he had a Hummer which he found a way to destroy while on a date with Brooke Shields. He said that the two were holding hands and instead of switching to normal drive, he switched the car to reverse and they found themselves in the middle of nowhere:

"I have a big military truck, the Hummer. It's indestructible except I found a way to destroy it. I actually took it out on an early date with Brooke and it actually got me into a lot of trouble because we were holding hands. You're really nervous, you're going out with Brooke and you want to impress her so we're gonna have a nice picnic on the mountains.

"The next thing you know, instead of shifting from low back into normal drive with my right hand which would mean releasing my hand from hers, I decided to reach over my left and just put the thing right past neutral so we could coast down, you know. I put the thing right past neutral into reverse.

"I did not make a good impression. The car completely just stalled, went out and we're in the middle of nowhere but I acted like, 'This is what's supposed to happen, we're here.'"

