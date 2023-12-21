Serena Williams turned breast milk donor on Wednesday, donating some of the leftovers she had to people in need in New York during her recent trip to the city.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion was "super excited" to share the news with her fans, while also asssuring them that she was donating it anonymously.

Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian became parents for the second time earlier a few weeks back, welcoming their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, into the world. Their first daughter, Olympia, was born in September 2017.

"I'm really excited to donate some breast milk that I have left over from my trip in New York, to people who really need it. It's going to be anonymous, but I am super excited," Serena Williams said in a video she posted on Instagram.

In the caption of the update, the former World No. 1 said that she donated her breast milk after a proper screening and that it felt "amazing" to offer help to mothers who had adopted kids or were unable to make their own milk.

Serena Williams also joked that her breast milk was "super soldier milk":

"On a recent trip to NY I had left over breast milk. After going through a screening I was able to donate it instead of taking the milk home.

"I know so many amazing women that adopt or are unable to make milk. It felt amazing. BTW Someone out there is getting some super soldier milk."

Serena Williams: "You're never right as a mom, you're always second-guessing yourself"

Serena Williams had opened up about motherhood in an interview in 2022, remarking that being a mom meant one was always "second-guessing" themselves and wondering if they did right by their child all the time.

The American icon also revealed that her main priority was to educate her children about God and the Bible, two things she considers very important.

"You're never right as a mom. You're always second-guessing yourself and you're always like 'I don't know if that is right and you know, twenty years down the road, you know,' but it's always just like 'I don't know what if I did this wrong' and you're kinda second-guessing yourself," Serena Williams said.

"I think that the most important thing is teaching her about God and teaching her about the Bible, which is so important to me. So I know that that's the best thing for her and as long as I root that, everything will fall into place and that's all I can say do about it," she added.

