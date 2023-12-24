"Someone is going to get one massive lawsuit" - Tennis fans react to Tara Moore lamenting 19 months lost on tour over false doping allegations

Britain's former leading doubles player Tara Moore recently lamented about losing out 19 months on the tour over false doping allegations. Tennis fans online have empathized with the Brit's unfortunate fate.

Moore was provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after she tested positive for a prohibited substance at the 2022 WTA 250 Copa Colsanitas. However, after months of hearing, the ITIA on Saturday (December 23) confirmed that the Brit was not accountable for the offense.

The ITIA lifted the ban on Moore after an individual tribunal ruled that contaminated meat she consumed in the days before her sample collection was the source of the prohibited substance.

Moore took to social media on Saturday to lament about her reputation, ranking, and livelihood slowly declining due to the false allegations.

"19 months. 19 months of lost time. 19 months of my reputation, my ranking, my livelihood, slowly trickling away. 19 months of emotional distress. 19 months and my team and I are finally given the answer we knew from the very start," Moore wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Fans online marked their displeasure with the authorities responsible, with one user hinting that Moore would file a "massive lawsuit" against them.

"Someone is going to get one massive lawsuit," their tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another user questioned how the anti-doping agency would compensate for the Brit's 19 months lost on the tour.

"NINETEEN MONTHS to decide a tennis player is not guilty? Simply not good enough. How on earth can you compensate @TaraMoore92 for this damage to her career," the user wrote.

Expand Tweet

A third fan felt that it was "absolutely criminal" of the officials to have not conducted the trials promptly

"Criminal. i hope you take them to court for lost wages, lawyer and court fees, and defamation of character. their refusal to have this done in a timely manner is absolutely criminal. the days of assumed guilt needs to end," they wrote.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other fan reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Tara Moore was ranked career-high 77th in doubles at the time of suspension

Tara Moore at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Tara Moore was ranked her career-best in doubles at the time of receiving suspension from the ITIA. In June 2022, she was ranked no. 77, making her the top-ranked female British doubles player then.

One of Moore's most notable performances came at the 2016 Rio Open, where she partnered Switzerland's Conny Perrin to reach the final. They were denied a title by Veronica Cepede Royg and Maria Irigoyen.

At Grand Slams, Tara Moore's best result came at the 2021 Wimbledon. She reached the third round with compatriot Arthur Fery in the mixed doubles.

Having said that it will take her 'more than 19 months to rebuild, repair and recuperate' from what she 'went through', it remains to be seen if the 31-year-old returns to the tour in 2024 following the lift on her doping ban.