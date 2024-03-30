Stefanos Tsitsipas recently poked fun at former tennis professionals Andy Roddick and Monica Puig for trying to decode his hilarious observation on pizzas.

Tsitsipas recently brainstormed his way to come up with an unusual intricacy about how a round pizza is packed in a square box but eaten in triangular slices.

"We put round pizza in a square box and eat it in triangles," Tsitsipas wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Expand Tweet

Andy Roddick and Monica Puig stumbled upon the Greek's tweet while covering the Miami Open 2024 for Tennis Channel. Steve Weissman, the moderator during the segment, notably asked Roddick to share his thoughts on the Tsitsipas' Pizza theory.

"Not something that I've ever really put much time into thinking about. Umm, it all ends up in the stomach, it doesn't really matter how he gets there," Andy Roddick replied.

Monica Puig, on the other hand, argued that there are eateries that shape the pizza slice as a square.

"What about the places that do cut up the pizza into square slices? Very philosophical but I have my question marks," Puig said.

At this, Roddick sarcastically demanded an Emmy award for his discussion with Puig and Weissman on pizzas.

"I'm a New York-style guy... and I say this every once in a while, Steve. I will be stunned if we don't win an Emmy for this segment," he said.

Tsitsipas, who seemed to have found Roddick and Puig's conversation shared by Tennis Channel on their official Instagram account, dropped a comment below the post suggesting the former players dived deeper than they should have.

"Looks like someone's trying to solve the Bermuda Triangle mystery. One pizza slice at a time guys," Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote.

A screenshot of Stefanos Tsitsipas' comment under Tennis Channel's Instagram post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will slip to 12th place in ATP men's singles rankings in next update

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas will become the World No. 12 on the men's singles circuit once the ATP updates their official rankings on Monday, April 1.

The Greek was ranked within the Top 10 for nearly five years from March 4, 2019, to February 18, 2024. On February 19, however, he dropped to World No. 11 owing to his underwhelming start to the 2024 season.

To begin with, he was unable to defend his runner-up points at the Australian Open in January, bowing out in the fourth round. He then failed to defend his Los Cabos title as he faltered in the semifinals.

Most recently, Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the Miami Open after losing to Denis Shapovalov in his opener. On the other hand, Grigor Dimitrov, who is currently ranked 12th, reached the final in Miami to secure a place inside the Top 10 and push Tsitsipas to the 12th position.