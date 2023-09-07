John McEnroe's commentary during Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's quarterfinal clash at the 2023 US Open earned criticism from American tennis player Tennys Sandgren.

Alcaraz claimed a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Zverev in two hours and 30 minutes to advance to the semifinals at Flushing Meadows. The Spaniard put on a clinical display, capitalizing on each of his four break point opportunities and successfully defending all five break points he faced.

John McEnroe, who was absent from the US Open coverage in the inital rounds after testing positive for COVID-19, was present at the commentary desk for Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev's clash.

Reacting to McEnroe's commentary, Tennys Sandgren took to social media and criticized the 64-year-old's incorrect pronunciation of the German's last name.

"Can someone tell johnny mac that Zverev doesn't have 5 syllables in it pls," Sandgren posted.

Carlos Alcaraz set to continue title defense against Daniil Medvedev in US Open SF

Following his win over Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the 2023 US Open. Medvedev defeated compatriot Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to book his place against the top seed.

The Spaniard leads 2-1 in his head-to-head against the Russian, with both wins coming this season, in the Indian Wells Masters final and Wimbledon semifinals.

Alcaraz is now only two wins away from becoming the first man to successfully defend his US Open title since Roger Federer in 2008. Following his third-round win over Dan Evans, the Spaniard admitted that he would love to create history at the New York Major by emulating the 20-time Grand Slam champion.

"Defending the title here is a goal for me. I am looking for that. I know that no one has defended the title here since Roger Federer so I would love love to be part of the tournament history," Carlos Alcaraz said.

However, following his opening round win over Dominik Koepfer, the 20-year-old had asserted that he was not paying any mind to the pressure that comes with being the defending champion. Instead, he intended to maintain his focus on delivering his best performance, just as he had done last year.

"I'm not thinking about defending the title. I was not thinking about I was the champion last year. I just focus on play my best level, to recover the level that I played last year, try to do same things that I did last year. That's the only thing that I'm thinking right now. I try to be apart about all the pressure people put of me about the defending champion," he said.