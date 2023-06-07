"Something to behold"- Novak Djokovic disrespect highlighted by tennis journalist ahead of French Open SF clash with Carlos Alcaraz

American journalist Lewis Jonathan Wertheim has pointed out the disregard shown towards Novak Djokovic as he prepares to face Carlos Alcaraz in the 2023 French Open semifinals.

There are high expectations of top seed Alcaraz as he enters the semifinals, with many predicting his progression to the finals. Many critics and journalists around the globe have overlooked Djokovic's exceptional track record in Grand Slam tournaments, dismissing his chances of a victory.

Jonathan Wertheim, one of the most accomplished sports journalists in the United States, has drawn attention to the disrespect faced by Djokovic. He took to his Twitter account to remind everyone about the Serb's mental strength and outstanding record at the claycourt Major.

"Not saying Djokovic is going to win. But the lack of respect for a guy with 22 Majors, more quarterfinal runs than Nadal at the French Open, and as ironclad mental toughness (over 15 years) as you’ll ever see in sports… is quite something to behold," Jonathan Wertheim wrote.

It is crucial to acknowledge the 36-year-old's unparalleled prowess and his impressive track record, particularly at Grand Slam tournaments. The World No. 3 boasts an astounding 22 Major titles, placing him firmly in the pantheon of tennis legends.

Furthermore, his record at the French Open deserves immense recognition. With two French Open titles to his name and more quarterfinal appearances than 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal, the 36-year-old's command on the clay courts of Roland Garros is a testament to his exceptional skills.

Despite his remarkable career, Djokovic finds himself somewhat overlooked in discussions about the favorites for this encounter. Carlos Alcaraz has garnered significant attention in the tennis world over the past two years, particularly after his recent triumphs at the 2022 US Open, the 2023 Indian Wells Masters and the 2023 Madrid Masters.

However, the Serb's ability to thrive under immense pressure cannot be overlooked. Djokovic has showcased an unwavering resolve for over a span of 15 years.

His mental strength on the court is second to none, enabling him to navigate tense situations and emerge victorious when it matters most. This psychological advantage, combined with his physical abilities and tactical knowledge, make him a formidable opponent for any player.

"If you want to be the best, you have to beat the best"- Carlos Alcaraz ahead of semifinal clash against Novak Djokovic

Ahead of the highly anticipated semifinal showdown between Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, the young Spaniard has expressed his thoughts on the upcoming match.

Alcaraz secured his spot in the final four of the clay court Major with an impressive 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 (5) victory over fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas. On the other hand, Djokovic advanced by defeating 11th seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4, setting the stage for an exciting semifinal clash.

During a press conference, Alcaraz revealed that he had anticipated facing the Serb ever since the men's singles draw for the French Open was unveiled. He also emphasized his determination to defeat him in order to establish himself as the best.

"You know, we both are playing at a great level and as I said before, if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best," Carlos Alcaraz said. "So I'm really looking for that match. I'm gonna enjoy it. Of course, for me, it's amazing to make history, you know, playing a semifinal with such a legend like him. So it's going be a great match for me."

