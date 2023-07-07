Wimbledon's organizers incurred the anger of tennis fans after the much-awaited clash between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas was halted mid-match due to poor scheduling.

On Day 4 of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, only two completed matches took place on Centre Court.

Fourth seed Casper Ruud and home favorite Liam Broady featured first, commencing their match at 1:30 pm local time. The pair engaged in an enthralling five-set encounter which saw Broady claim a 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory after three hours and 27 minutes.

Elena Rybakina and Alize Cornet took the court next, with the defending champion coming through with a 6-2, 7-6 (2) win in an hour and 48 minutes.

Subsequently, the highly anticipated clash between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas took the stage on Centre Court. However, with the match thrillingly poised at 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4 in favor of the Brit, play was halted at 10:38 pm local time in order to adhere to the strict 11:00 pm curfew.

Several fans raised questions about the decision to start play on Centre Court at 1:30 pm, considering the curfew regulations.

"Start at 1. It makes absolutely no sense to start at 1:30 given the strict curfew," a fan tweeted.

"Starting play on centre court at 1.30pm seems to be held over from when the average match length was considerably shorter. They used to start the whole event at 1pm every day. Probably not sustainable with matches getting longer and longer," another fan chimed in.

Danny | British Flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu



Probably not sustainable with matches getting longer and longer Danny | British Flop enjoyer @Emmagoatcanu Normalise not playing tennis matches at 3am.



Let the players sleep, let the employees and volunteers get some rest, let the crowd go home while public transport is still on, let people watch who can't stay up on a weekday Normalise not playing tennis matches at 3am.Let the players sleep, let the employees and volunteers get some rest, let the crowd go home while public transport is still on, let people watch who can't stay up on a weekday Starting play on centre court at 1.30pm seems to be held over from when the average match length was considerably shorter. They used to start the whole event at 1pm every dayProbably not sustainable with matches getting longer and longer twitter.com/emmagoatcanu/s… Starting play on centre court at 1.30pm seems to be held over from when the average match length was considerably shorter. They used to start the whole event at 1pm every dayProbably not sustainable with matches getting longer and longer twitter.com/emmagoatcanu/s…

Tennis journalist Jose Morgado criticized the Wimbledon's scheduling, highlighting the issue of the Grand Slam not being able to complete three matches on Centre Court.

"Something is terribly wrong with your schedule when you can't play three full matches on your main stadium. And there weren't interruptions. And one of the matches was a Women's Singles straight setter. Not a good look," he posted.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

‘,’ @abzzinhoo @josemorgado Wimbledon stuck in the 19th century too many rules and traditions @josemorgado Wimbledon stuck in the 19th century too many rules and traditions

Stefano @stritenata @josemorgado They just need to start earlier. We all shout it every single year but they refuse to listen @Wimbledon @josemorgado They just need to start earlier. We all shout it every single year but they refuse to listen @Wimbledon

Biggish Mouth @biggishmouth @josemorgado Starting at 130pm so the toffs can eat their lunch is clearly the priority - scheduling a shambles @josemorgado Starting at 130pm so the toffs can eat their lunch is clearly the priority - scheduling a shambles

JI (Juan Ignacio) @juanignacio_ac 7 sets of play between Rybakina-Cornet and Ruud-Broady is a completely foreseeable scenarios really. And still Murray-Tsitsipas only could play 3 sets.



It's hard for me to understand why if there are 2 men's matches scheduled they start so late. 7 sets of play between Rybakina-Cornet and Ruud-Broady is a completely foreseeable scenarios really. And still Murray-Tsitsipas only could play 3 sets.It's hard for me to understand why if there are 2 men's matches scheduled they start so late.

Relevant Tennis @RelevantTennis Regardless of tradition, wouldn't it be better to start the program on the Centre Court earlier?



If they weren't able to finish three matches today, which lasted about 8 hours in total, starting at 1:30 pm (plus breaks), there's a risk of repeating the same situation tomorrow. Regardless of tradition, wouldn't it be better to start the program on the Centre Court earlier?If they weren't able to finish three matches today, which lasted about 8 hours in total, starting at 1:30 pm (plus breaks), there's a risk of repeating the same situation tomorrow. https://t.co/XMIKnnp4mS

How Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas' Wimbledon 2R clash played out before stoppage

Andy Murray takes on Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon 2023

Andy Murray advanced to the second round of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships after defeating fellow Brit Ryan Peniston 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 in his opener. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas came through with a hard fought 3-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (10-8) win over Dominic Thiem.

Both Murray and Tsitsipas made strong starts to their second-round clash, with neither player suffering a break of serve in the opening set. The Greek put on a strong showing in the tiebreak to edge out the home favorite and claim the lead of the match.

The second set played out in a similar manner. However, it was Andy Murray who emerged victorious in the tiebreak after committing only two unforced errors over the course of the set.

The two-time Wimbledon champion maintained his high level of play in the third set, claiming the lead of the match at 6-7 (3), 7-6 (2), 6-4 before play was halted.

The match between Andy Murray and Stefanos Tsitsipas will resume play on Centre Court on July 7. It will take place after the conclusion of Carlos Alcaraz's clash with Alexandre Muller.

