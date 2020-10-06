Sometimes you have fun with it, sometimes you get frustrated: Novak Djokovic on life on the tennis courts

Novak Djokovic as a tennis player is largely flawless. When fit, like he is now, he seems almost unstoppable every time he steps on to the court. However, as a person, the picture is a lot grimmer especially after his antics at the US Open, where the Serb was disqualified after hitting a lineswoman with the ball.

It was far from an intentional act but regardless of that, it was widely accepted that Novak Djokovic hurled the ball in a fit of rage.

Since then, Novak Djokovic has been continuously probed about his personality and the possible scope for improvement in several post-match press conferences. The same happened after the Serb’s win over Karen Khachanov in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open.

Novak Djokovic, as he usually does, gave a very explanatory response about how he perceives his professional and personal life. He further highlighted that having fun and getting frustrated, despite being opposite emotions, were very much possible during a match.

Novak Djokovic speaks about keeping his professional and private life at the same level

It is often believed that celebrated sportspersons of Novak Djokovic’s aura will live separate lives on and off the courts. However, the Serb has denied this as he believes that living two separate lives is a ‘really hard’ thing to do.

“Look I am not a person who likes to separate the professional and private life and say that I am a completely different person on the tennis court and in my private life,” Djokovic said. “I think that's really hard to do.”

Despite being one of the greatest tennis players and sportspersons of all time, Novak Djokovic does not seem to prefer differentiating people's lives based on their fame. The Serb thinks that an individual is always the same no matter what situation they are in.

“I mean, I don't believe in that kind of assessment,” Djokovic said. “I think you know you're always the same person whether you're on the court, off the court, in your bed, or wherever you are.”

Anger - as evidenced by his recent act at the US Open - is an emotion that comes naturally to Novak Djokovic like many other athletes. The Serb has high goals for his career and even the slightest of setback tends to frustrate him when on the court.

For Novak Djokovic, this is a ‘learning curve’. He opines that even though professionalism is necessary while playing, emotions can fluctuate throughout any given match.

“So it's all a learning curve really,” Djokovic added. “Of course, on the court, you kind of put your professional face on and try to win a tennis match and you know its serious stuff. Sometimes you have fun with it, sometimes you get frustrated.”

That said, Novak Djokovic affirmed that tennis courts remain the best place for him to develop his personality and character.

“At the end of the day, for me, the court still represents the place where I am able to grow my personality the most, and you know, my character,” Djokovic said.